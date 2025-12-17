President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, in Abu Dhabi.

It came as Sheikh Mohamed inaugurated the Future Games 2025, which will be held from December 18-23 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with Mr Aliyev in attendance.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the participants and wished them success in their competitions, stressing that the UAE hosting the tournament embodies its status as a global centre in the field of future sports, state news agency Wam reported.

The event, which is held with the support of Adnoc, features more than 850 competitors representing 60 countries. It aims to provide an innovative sporting environment that enhances both the digital and physical dimensions of sport.

The opening ceremony included the UAE national anthem, visual displays, storytelling by athletes, and segments based on advanced technology.

Sheikh Mohamed also discussed bilateral ties with Mr Aliyev on the sidelines of the opening ceremony.

Both sides stressed their commitment to expanding co-operation, particularly in development, economic, investment, food security, renewable energy and sustainability. They also highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the two countries in July.

Sheikh Mohamed also hosted a luncheon in Mr Aliyev’s honour, after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received him at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day.

