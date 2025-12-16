Dubai uses drones to clean traffic lights

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has launched a pilot scheme to clean traffic lights across the emirate using drones.

It is hoped the trial will improve safety standards by eliminating the need for a cherry picker during the cleaning procedure.

It will also reduce operational costs by limiting the reliance on heavy equipment while supporting sustainability objectives through lower fuel and water consumption, and reduced emissions associated with conventional materials, the authority said in a post on X.

Abdulla Ali Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the RTA, said the first phase included trial runs at the Marrakech Street-Rebat Street junction, where a short traffic closure was put in place to ensure public safety.

Early results indicated the drones could clean one side of a traffic light in three to four minutes, cutting operational time by 25 to 50 per cent and reducing costs by up to 15 per cent. Mr Lootah said further advances in drone technology could increase savings by up to 25 per cent.

The authority this year launched a pilot scheme for drones to clean the facades of Dubai Metro and tram stations, reducing the workforce needed for maintenance.

