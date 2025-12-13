UAE issues law on foster care to protect children

The UAE Government has issued a federal decree law to protect children of unknown parentage and clarify foster care rules.
Under the new legislation, custody may be granted to families living in the UAE under specific conditions, notably that the application is jointly submitted by both spouses, who must be at least 25 years old.
The rules also make clear that adoption can only be granted if the custodial family environment conforms to approved standards to provide the highest level of care for the child.
The law lays out a framework regulating the role of custodial families, including responsibilities regarding education and health.
The legislation also allows single women over the age of 30 to be granted custody of a child of unknown parentage, provided she can financially support them both.
Safety checks
Mechanisms for periodic monitoring and evaluation of children's custodians are included, to check the environment continues to meet approved standards.
If custody conditions are no longer met, or legal obligations have been breached, the amendments permit the removal of the child.
Where the specialised committee determines that the breach is not serious, it may impose a corrective plan that the custodians must follow.
