UAE reforms sentences for sexual offences and prostitution 

New sentences are being introduced for sexual offences and prostitution in the UAE.

Details of a federal decree were announced on Friday evening, explaining the new sentencing guidelines.

An adult who has sexual relations with anyone aged under 18 faces a prison sentence of at least 10 years, as well as a Dh100,000 fine, even “if consent is alleged”, the Government Media Office stated. The issue of consent will only be considered if the victim is above the age of 16.

The amendments to the law state anyone under the age of 18 involved in consensual sexual acts will be treated under the provisions of juvenile law, regardless of the gender of both parties.

These provisions have been introduced to reflect the UAE's commitment to protecting minors from exploitation, abuse and harm, the media office reported.

New deterrents for prostitution were also announced. The penalty for offences involving incitement, solicitation or enticement to debauchery or prostitution will be “imprisonment for not less than two years and a fine”. The sentence will be increased if the victim is under 18.

Prosecutors will also be able to submit a request to impose “additional precautionary measures”, after the offender has served the full original sentence, to preserve public safety.