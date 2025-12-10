Caring for the carers: Why 'unsung hero' family members of cancer patients need support

Devoted caregivers providing round-the-clock support to family members with cancer have told of the emotional and physical toll they face as they seek to "stay strong" for loved ones in their hour of need.

Dedicated relatives spoke of the deep bonds and sense of purpose they feel in offering a helping hand to those closest to them and the need to develop resilience and inner strength to meet the challenges they encounter head on.

Emirati Eiman Al Blooshi, 25, is one of many such "unsung heroes" and has emphasised the need to strike the right balance to avoid mental burnout while carrying out an act of compassion.

Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2023, and she started the journey of healing with her for months, with many hurdles along the way for both.

“She had chemotherapy and 15 sessions of radiation. Her body became weak and I had to be there for her,” Ms Al Blooshi told The National. “She couldn’t move without a wheelchair, and it was very difficult for me on both sides, emotional and physical.”

Being based in Ajman and having a job in Abu Dhabi meant it was an arduous task for Ms Al Blooshi to be with her mother in hospital for the surgery to remove the tumour, as well to help her to recover.

“She couldn’t move, and I was looking after her. I neglected my life and was trying to balance my work and her,” she added.

“I used to take her to emergency and stay with her to the morning and then go to work and back to her. I wasn’t eating well, and I was constantly worrying. That made me weak and unable to provide the support she truly needed.”

Rahaf Kalthoum, right, and her sister Rania during Rania's cancer treatment. Photo: Rahaf Kalthoum.

Balance is vital

Ms Al Blooshi began to feel weak after several months of trying to juggle work with caring for her mother. It took the intervention of a friend for her to realise something had to change.

“She told me I needed to be strong. If I became weak then I wouldn't be able to help either her [Ms Al Blooshi’s mother] or myself,” she said. She start dedicating time to walking and going out with friends to balance her life.

“When I finally followed my friend’s advice and allowed myself some time for self-care, the results were remarkable.

"I became stronger and healthier, fully capable of supporting my mom in the best way I could,” she said. “She said it is important for caregivers to find a job with flexible hours to be around the patient whenever they need.”

Ms Al Blooshi eventually left her job in Abu Dhabi and looked for something more flexible and closer to home. She is now working as a nursing assistant in a hospital in Sharjah and has more flexible working hours.

Rise in cancer cases

Newly diagnosed cases of cancer are on the rise in the UAE, according to the most recent figures released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention earlier this year. The figures show 7,487 new cases of cancer were found in 2023, up from 4,633 newly diagnosed cases in 2019 and 5,830 in 2021.

Syrian Rahaf Kalthoum, who lives in Sweden, was shocked when her sister, Rania, was diagnosed with a tumour in 2021. “It was on my birthday and we went shopping when doctors called her to come and check the results. She was diagnosed with stage-four lymphoma. It was shocking,” Ms Kalthoum told The National.

“I knew from the first moment that I had to be strong for her. We returned home and celebrated my birthday to make her feel that life will go on.”

The 34-year-old, who works full-time as a nursing assistant, said her sister had 48 sessions of chemotherapy and that her condition is stable, with the tumour reduced to 4cm.

“She was touched when she lost her hair. I kept motivating her and pushed her to go out, saying she is a beautiful without hair,” she added. “I had to stay strong and positive and didn’t cry once in front of her.”

Rania’s condition stabilised and she eventually found a job and moved to Dubai. “I’m happy for her and will always be with her whenever she needs me. To make her laugh and stay positive is very important in the healing process,” she said.

Emotional impact

Dr Hana Mohamed is mobile clinic manager at the Pink Caravan, a breast cancer awareness initiative operated by the Friends of Cancer Patients, a Sharjah-based non-profit organisation.

She highlighted the need for caregivers to be emotionally and physically prepared for the challenges they will face.

They should educate themselves about the patient’s condition, treatment options, and potential side effects, which can help reduce uncertainty and build confidence, she said.

“Cancer caregiving is one of the most challenging roles a person can undertake. Caregivers are often the unsung heroes who provide essential support, yet they frequently face overwhelming stress, fatigue, and uncertainty,” she told The National.

“It is critical for caregivers to recognise prioritising their own health is not selfish but essential. Without being well themselves, they cannot provide the best care for their loved ones.”

She said Friends of Cancer patients (FOCP) has an advocacy department to support caregivers. “We have entertainment and support programmes to the patients and the family caregivers,” she added. “If the caregivers are depressed it will create negative vibes for the patients.”

She urged caregivers to maintain their own physical health with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient rest. “Remember, you are not alone on this journey, and taking care of yourself is the first step to taking care of those you love,” she said.

