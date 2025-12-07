Thousands gather in Dubai to help send 10 million meals to Gaza

Thousands of Emiratis and UAE residents gathered at Expo City Dubai on Sunday to pack 10 million meals for the people of Gaza.

Volunteers spoke of their pride at taking part in a campaign launched to help alleviate the suffering of civilians in the besieged enclave. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, last month urged the public to support the nationwide drive.

The mammoth relief effort has been launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in partnership with the UAE's humanitarian operations for Gaza.

Mohammed Al Shareef, spokesman for the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian initiative, told The National that the packages are to be loaded on to the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship in the coming weeks. “We expect the food will reach Gazans at the beginning of January,” he added.

“The parcels will be sent to the Egyptian city of Al Arish and will be stored before being loaded on to lorries and crossing the border into Gaza.”

The UAE’s support for the people of Gaza will continue through different initiatives. “We have a field hospital inside Gaza and a floating hospital in Al Arish to treat injured Palestinians. We have stores and transferred tonnes of food and shelter items to Gaza. We will always support them,” Mr Al Shareef said.

Within three hours on Sunday, about 1,700 volunteers had packed 3.5 million meals. Thousands more people were expected to help complete the task by the end of the day.

Each food package contains items such chicken soup, rice, oil, salt, flour, corned beef and tomato paste. Syrian Mulhim Darweesh, 27, travelled from Sharjah to join the humanitarian effort.

“I’m here as a volunteer and wanted to come to serve my second country, the UAE, and help Palestinians. This is my passion and I love to serve and help other people,” he said.

Zainab Al Eqabi is among those to lend their time to the aid effort in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

He has participated in various aid packing campaigns in the past two years to support Palestinians. “Our hearts and thoughts are with them. I’m happy to know this food will reach needy people in Gaza. I want to inspire others to come and take part,” he added.

Emirati student Hessa Turki travelled from Al Ain with her five sisters to help pack the vital relief supplies. “The worst thing is when you feel powerless, but this initiative gave us the chance to help Gazans,” she told The National.

“I’m here to help and serve the UAE. I’m proud seeing my country helping Palestinians in this difficult situation.”

Zainab Al Eqabi, an Iraqi who lost a leg when a bomb from the Gulf War exploded in her family’s garden in Baghdad, also resolved to play her part in the campaign. “This is the least we can do for people in Gaza. This is a wonderful initiative. Thanks to the UAE for giving us the chance to help,” she said.

“Gazans suffered a lot in the past two years. People in Gaza are heroes and we learnt from them. They are in our hearts and we never forgot them.”

Dr Fuzan Al Khalidi, director of programmes and initiatives at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, told The National that each package contained enough food for about 70 meals.

“There is a variety of food inside the baskets to prepare meals. Each food basket can provide 70 meals for a family,” he said. “We will continue to support our brothers in Gaza with food, education and health care.”

