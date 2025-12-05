Emirates flight from Dubai to India's Hyderabad lands safely after bomb threat

An Emirates flight from Dubai to the Indian city of Hyderabad landed safely on Friday morning after the airline was warned of a bomb threat.

The airline said it implemented security procedures following the alert from Indian authorities, with passengers able to disembark as normal.

Indian news agency PTI reported that the bomb threat was made in an email sent to Hyderabad airport customer support at 7.30am, local time.

It said the flight landed at the airport at about 8.30am (7am GST).

"On December 5, the Indian authorities alerted us to a potential security threat on Emirates’ flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad," an Emirates representative said.

"Standard security procedures were implemented by the relevant local authorities with full co-operation from Emirates' ground teams in Hyderabad, and passengers disembarked normally following security checks.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain the Emirates' highest priority.”

In October last year, An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur, with 189 passengers on board, received a bomb threat by email - in what was the latest in a spate of hoax calls to Indian airlines within a week.

At least 40 flights had been threatened in this period, all of which turned out to be hoaxes. The calls have prompted the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry to review penalties for the offence, including a no-fly ban for five years.

Authorities have reportedly blocked or suspended about 10 social media accounts suspected of being channels for hoax threats.

Indian airlines and airports had received nearly 1,000 hoax calls and messages in the first 10 months of 2024, nearly 10 times that of 2023.

