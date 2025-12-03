Fake Taylor Swift concert in Dubai part of surge in online ticketing scams

Taylor Swift fans in the UAE were urged to avoid clicking on social media adverts promoting tickets for a non-existent Dubai concert at the Coca-Cola arena in January.

Sites including Facebook have advertised a coming Dubai leg of Swift’s hugely popular Eras Tour, which Al Wasl venue confirmed was a scam.

Promotional material aimed to entice the US singer’s fans, collectively known as Swifties, into buying tickets that do not exist. The scam claimed the concert was taking place on January 31.

Fraudsters cynically enticed fans of the world’s biggest pop star in the run up to Christmas when parents may be easily duped into buying tickets that are notoriously difficult to obtain.

One site was even offering a 30 per cent discount on tickets, in an attempt to join the online shopping furore during Black Friday sales promotions at the end of November.

A spokesman for the Coca-Cola Arena said legal notices to shut down websites and hosting domains promoting fake concerts were sent out up to three times a week.

“There has been an increased number of fake events being associated with Coca-Cola Arena,” he said. “Any event not listed on our verified social media platforms or the official website is a scam. To avoid buying fake tickets, please make your purchases directly on our website or through the approved tickets site only.

“Your safety is important to us, please verify the platform before buying any tickets. If you’re not sure, please check with us first.”

Huge demand

Genuine tickets for Swift’s Eras tour sold out in minutes when first going on sale in 2022.

Demand was so high that it led to a record-breaking number of people trying to purchase tickets. A reported 10 million people attended Swift concerts around the world on the tour, but the singer did not perform anywhere in the Middle East.

Social media has become a hotbed for scammers and con-artists promising deals for tickets and experiences that do not exist. Fake, discounted tickets have been offered for attractions on Yas Island, including Sea World.

One woman said she was promised Sea World tickets for Dh150, less than half the admission price of Dh375. After she had sent the money in an online transaction, the vendor’s ticket page was deactivated.

A report this month by Reuters claimed that 10 per cent of Meta's sales in 2024, representing about $16 billion, were derived from online adverts for scams and banned goods.

The Reuters report was based on internal company documents which showed Meta's attempts to measure the prevalence of scam advertising on its popular apps.

Meta – which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – said in response that it aggressively addresses scams and fraudulent adverts on its platforms and said the 10 per cent sales projection was a "rough and overly inclusive estimate rather than a definitive and final figure".

Police urge vigilance

Police in the UAE regularly issue warnings and guidance to protect consumers against online fraud. In October, Dubai Police staged a cybersecurity awareness month and brought together leading experts and specialists in cyber security and digital transformation.

A month of forums, and outreach work in the community aimed to increase understanding of the latest threats, and how to stay safe online. Speaking at the forum, Lt Col Dr Expert Saeed Al Marri said Dubai Police was committed to raising awareness across society.

“Cybersecurity today forms the backbone of national resilience,” he said. “It is essential for safeguarding our digital society, ensuring the continuity of vital services, and countering the growing threats targeting our institutions.

“In line with this vision, Dubai Police continues to develop an integrated cybersecurity ecosystem based on preparedness, response, digital recovery, and AI-driven analysis to protect vital data and assets.”

