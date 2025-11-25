Meet the Sharjah ant: Newly discovered insect named in honour of emirate

A species of ant previously unknown to science has been discovered in the Hajar Mountains – and it has been named in honour of Sharjah.

While finding new species is not necessarily unusual, the name of the new ant makes it stand out and emphasises the link to the place where it was found.

The discovery has been accompanied by a call for the area where the creature was found to be protected to ensure that the species can survive amid rapid development.

Resembling a related ant first found in Zimbabwe more than 70 years ago, the new species was discovered in the Wadi Shees area in Sharjah emirate.

The most stringent environmental conservation measures should be implemented in to protect the new species from habitat loss Prof Mostafa Sharaf

In a study published this month in the Journal of Natural History, the scientist who identified the creature, Prof Mostafa Sharaf of the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, has named it Carebara sharjahensis.

“The most stringent environmental conservation measures should be implemented in its locality in the Hajar Mountains to protect the new species from habitat loss due to anthropogenic activity,” he said.

Prof Sharaf is an ant expert or myrmecologist who has previously identified other new species in the region, including in Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The new species is most similar, he said in the paper, to a Carebara khamiensis, which was discovered in Zimbabwe and first described by a scientist in 1952. Globally, nearly 14,000 ant species have been identified, but researchers think that the total number is much higher, at about 22,000.

The new ant species was uncovered in Sharjah's Wadi Shees

The Hajar Mountains are one of the most nature-rich areas of the UAE and home to numerous species that are endemic, meaning that they are not found anywhere else. These include reptiles, such as geckos, and mammals, notably the Arabian tahr, a wild goat.

Gary Feulner, who chairs Dubai Natural History Group and who has published many scientific papers on the UAE’s flora and fauna, said that it was to be expected that a dedicated survey for ants of mountain areas, or most other locations in the country, would yield new species.

“To determine the significance of any individual discovery, additional work also needs to be done to assess the range, abundance, habitat, etc, of the species in question, as well as whether they are native species, or exotics introduced with agriculture in past centuries, or by landscaping or otherwise in the modern era,” he said.

Under the microscope

The classification of ants, known as their taxonomy, is “notoriously painstaking”, as it also is for spiders and scorpions, Mr Feulner said.

Identifying species requires, he said, high-powered microscopes and the examination of features such as pitting in particular areas of the insect’s rigid external covering or exoskeleton. He said that genetic studies may also be carried out.

Among the features distinguishing the newly identified species are frontal carinae or crests that are “shallowly developed”, the paper states, and “well-developed” hornlike appendages on the head fringed with hairs called setae.

Recognising ant genera – the next category up from species in the scientific classification of organisms – is often more straightforward, being based on more fundamental anatomical features.

“The major difficulty lies in the fact that unlike most vertebrate genera, ant and spider genera may include dozens or even hundreds of species within each genus, with only very arcane differences between them,” Mr Feulner added.

Single specimen

The new species was identified by just a single specimen, a soldier ant – a type of worker ant that is typically larger in size. Although ideally several specimens would be analysed to identify a new species, numerous other species have been identified by just one individual. The paper has gone through a peer-review process, which involves analysis by other scientists.

Walter Tschinkel, emeritus distinguished professor at Florida State University and the author of The Fire Ants and Ant Architecture, the first of which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, told The National that the ant fauna of the Arabian Peninsula appeared not to have been as well characterised than that of some other parts of the world.

There are, he said, about 230 species of the Carebaragenus and they are distributed worldwide. “It clearly occupies a range of ecological niches. With 230 species that’s got to be true,” he said. “The world of ants is typically very local. There are some ants that have very wide distribution, but that’s not the norm.”

He said ants were often “keystone species” in ecosystems and tended to be dominant in terms of abundance and total biomass. A study by a colleague found that they made up 80 per cent of the animal biomass in or on the soil.

“Whatever energy they accumulate from their diet, usually things that are smaller than ants but not necessarily, is then available to higher levels of the ecosystem,” he said. “Ants are often the most abundant insect-level predators and scavengers and they in turn can be important food for birds, lizards and other larger insects, and so on.”

UAE wildlife programmes – in pictures

The largest population of Arabian oryx now lives in protected areas in the UAE after previously being listed as extinct in the wild. All photos: Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi Arabian oryx were reclassified as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in December 2023 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi has also spearheaded a repopulation programme for scimitar-horned oryx Scimitar-horned oryx calves with their mothers in Chad The Sahelian plains of Chad are now home to more than 600 scimitar-horned oryx The agency released six Dama gazelles into a wildlife reserve in Chad in May 2024 The Dama gazelle is classified as critically endangered Three of the gazelles are equipped with satellite tracking devices, so the team can monitor the animals’ progress in the reserve The agency has also helped repopulate the addax antelope in Chad The addax, also known as the white antelope, is native to the Sahara The addax is classified as critically endangered

Players Selected for La Liga Trials U18 Age Group

Name: Ahmed Salam (Malaga)

Position: Right Wing

Nationality: Jordanian Name: Yahia Iraqi (Malaga)

Position: Left Wing

Nationality: Morocco Name: Mohammed Bouherrafa (Almeria)

Position: Centre-Midfield

Nationality: French Name: Mohammed Rajeh (Cadiz)

Position: Striker

Nationality: Jordanian U16 Age Group

Name: Mehdi Elkhamlichi (Malaga)

Position: Lead Striker

Nationality: Morocco

Aston martin DBX specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Top speed: 291kph Price: Dh848,000 On sale: Q2, 2020



Fixtures Wednesday 4.15pm: Japan v Spain (Group A) 5.30pm: UAE v Italy (Group A) 6.45pm: Russia v Mexico (Group B) 8pm: Iran v Egypt (Group B)

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Takreem Awards winners 2021 Corporate Leadership: Carl Bistany (Lebanon) Cultural Excellence: Hoor Al Qasimi (UAE) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Bkerzay (Lebanon) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Raya Ani (Iraq) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Women’s Programs Association (Lebanon) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Osamah Al Thini (Libya) Excellence in Education: World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) (Qatar) Outstanding Arab Woman: Balghis Badri (Sudan) Scientific and Technological Achievement: Mohamed Slim Alouini (KSA) Young Entrepreneur: Omar Itani (Lebanon) Lifetime Achievement: Suad Al Amiry (Palestine)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 2 Rashford 28', Martial 72' Watford 1 Doucoure 90'

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EElggo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20August%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Luma%20Makari%20and%20Mirna%20Mneimneh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Education%20technology%20%2F%20health%20technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5