Meet the Sharjah ant: Newly discovered insect named in honour of emirate

A species of ant previously unknown to science has been discovered in the Hajar Mountains – and it has been named in honour of Sharjah.
While finding new species is not necessarily unusual, the name of the new ant makes it stand out and emphasises the link to the place where it was found.
The discovery has been accompanied by a call for the area where the creature was found to be protected to ensure that the species can survive amid rapid development.
Resembling a related ant first found in Zimbabwe more than 70 years ago, the new species was discovered in the Wadi Shees area in Sharjah emirate.
The most stringent environmental conservation measures should be implemented in to protect the new species from habitat loss
Prof Mostafa Sharaf
In a study published this month in the Journal of Natural History, the scientist who identified the creature, Prof Mostafa Sharaf of the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, has named it Carebara sharjahensis.
“The most stringent environmental conservation measures should be implemented in its locality in the Hajar Mountains to protect the new species from habitat loss due to anthropogenic activity,” he said.
Prof Sharaf is an ant expert or myrmecologist who has previously identified other new species in the region, including in Oman and Saudi Arabia.
The new species is most similar, he said in the paper, to a Carebara khamiensis, which was discovered in Zimbabwe and first described by a scientist in 1952. Globally, nearly 14,000 ant species have been identified, but researchers think that the total number is much higher, at about 22,000.
The Hajar Mountains are one of the most nature-rich areas of the UAE and home to numerous species that are endemic, meaning that they are not found anywhere else. These include reptiles, such as geckos, and mammals, notably the Arabian tahr, a wild goat.
Gary Feulner, who chairs Dubai Natural History Group and who has published many scientific papers on the UAE’s flora and fauna, said that it was to be expected that a dedicated survey for ants of mountain areas, or most other locations in the country, would yield new species.
“To determine the significance of any individual discovery, additional work also needs to be done to assess the range, abundance, habitat, etc, of the species in question, as well as whether they are native species, or exotics introduced with agriculture in past centuries, or by landscaping or otherwise in the modern era,” he said.
Under the microscope
The classification of ants, known as their taxonomy, is “notoriously painstaking”, as it also is for spiders and scorpions, Mr Feulner said.
Identifying species requires, he said, high-powered microscopes and the examination of features such as pitting in particular areas of the insect’s rigid external covering or exoskeleton. He said that genetic studies may also be carried out.
Among the features distinguishing the newly identified species are frontal carinae or crests that are “shallowly developed”, the paper states, and “well-developed” hornlike appendages on the head fringed with hairs called setae.
Recognising ant genera – the next category up from species in the scientific classification of organisms – is often more straightforward, being based on more fundamental anatomical features.
“The major difficulty lies in the fact that unlike most vertebrate genera, ant and spider genera may include dozens or even hundreds of species within each genus, with only very arcane differences between them,” Mr Feulner added.
Single specimen
The new species was identified by just a single specimen, a soldier ant – a type of worker ant that is typically larger in size. Although ideally several specimens would be analysed to identify a new species, numerous other species have been identified by just one individual. The paper has gone through a peer-review process, which involves analysis by other scientists.
Walter Tschinkel, emeritus distinguished professor at Florida State University and the author of The Fire Ants and Ant Architecture, the first of which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, told The National that the ant fauna of the Arabian Peninsula appeared not to have been as well characterised than that of some other parts of the world.
There are, he said, about 230 species of the Carebaragenus and they are distributed worldwide. “It clearly occupies a range of ecological niches. With 230 species that’s got to be true,” he said. “The world of ants is typically very local. There are some ants that have very wide distribution, but that’s not the norm.”
He said ants were often “keystone species” in ecosystems and tended to be dominant in terms of abundance and total biomass. A study by a colleague found that they made up 80 per cent of the animal biomass in or on the soil.
“Whatever energy they accumulate from their diet, usually things that are smaller than ants but not necessarily, is then available to higher levels of the ecosystem,” he said. “Ants are often the most abundant insect-level predators and scavengers and they in turn can be important food for birds, lizards and other larger insects, and so on.”
UAE wildlife programmes – in pictures
Players Selected for La Liga Trials
U18 Age Group
Name: Ahmed Salam (Malaga)
Position: Right Wing
Nationality: Jordanian
Name: Yahia Iraqi (Malaga)
Position: Left Wing
Nationality: Morocco
Name: Mohammed Bouherrafa (Almeria)
Position: Centre-Midfield
Nationality: French
Name: Mohammed Rajeh (Cadiz)
Position: Striker
Nationality: Jordanian
U16 Age Group
Name: Mehdi Elkhamlichi (Malaga)
Position: Lead Striker
Nationality: Morocco
Aston martin DBX specs
Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: nine-speed automatic
Power: 542bhp
Torque: 700Nm
Top speed: 291kph
Price: Dh848,000
On sale: Q2, 2020
Fixtures
Wednesday
4.15pm: Japan v Spain (Group A)
5.30pm: UAE v Italy (Group A)
6.45pm: Russia v Mexico (Group B)
8pm: Iran v Egypt (Group B)
Founder: Ayman Badawi
Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Software
Size: Seven employees
Funding: $170,000 in angel investment
Funders: friends
Timeline
2012-2015
The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East
May 2017
The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts
September 2021
Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act
October 2021
Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence
December 2024
Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group
May 2025
The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan
July 2025
The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan
August 2025
Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision
October 2025
Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange
November 2025
180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE
Takreem Awards winners 2021
Corporate Leadership: Carl Bistany (Lebanon)
Cultural Excellence: Hoor Al Qasimi (UAE)
Environmental Development and Sustainability: Bkerzay (Lebanon)
Environmental Development and Sustainability: Raya Ani (Iraq)
Humanitarian and Civic Services: Women’s Programs Association (Lebanon)
Humanitarian and Civic Services: Osamah Al Thini (Libya)
Excellence in Education: World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) (Qatar)
Outstanding Arab Woman: Balghis Badri (Sudan)
Scientific and Technological Achievement: Mohamed Slim Alouini (KSA)
Young Entrepreneur: Omar Itani (Lebanon)
Lifetime Achievement: Suad Al Amiry (Palestine)
Living in...
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Real estate tokenisation project
Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.
The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.
Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.
Brief scoreline:
Manchester United 2
Rashford 28', Martial 72'
Watford 1
Doucoure 90'
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The five pillars of Islam
1. Fasting
2. Prayer
3. Hajj
4. Shahada
5. Zakat
Temple numbers
Expected completion: 2022
Height: 24 meters
Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people
Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people
First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time
First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres
Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres
Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor
The Perfect Couple
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor
Creator: Jenna Lamia
Rating: 3/5
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE tour of Zimbabwe
All matches in Bulawayo
Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs
Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI
Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI
Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI
Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I
Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I
Company%20profile%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EElggo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20August%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Luma%20Makari%20and%20Mirna%20Mneimneh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Education%20technology%20%2F%20health%20technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 450Nm
Price: Dh289,000
THREE
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UPI facts
More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions
The President's Cake
Director: Hasan Hadi
Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem
Rating: 4/5
The 10 Questions
- Is there a God?
- How did it all begin?
- What is inside a black hole?
- Can we predict the future?
- Is time travel possible?
- Will we survive on Earth?
- Is there other intelligent life in the universe?
- Should we colonise space?
- Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?
- How do we shape the future?