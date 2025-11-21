President Sheikh Mohamed and Finnish President Alexander Stubb hold talks in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb aimed at bolstering bilateral ties as the countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen collaboration across a range of key sectors, including the economy, trade, education, technology, space and innovation, during the meeting at Qasr Al Shati.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and set out their shared commitment to supporting global efforts to promote peace and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the visit of Mr Stubb would pave the way for new opportunities for growth in partnerships between the nations.

He said the launch of negotiations on a free-trade agreement between the UAE and the EU represented a milestone in boosting bilateral trade and economic co-operation with Finland.

Sheikh Mohamed reflected on the significance of the UAE's long-standing alliance with Finland in a message shared on social media.

“As we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Finland, we remain focused on fostering mutual progress for our nations and peoples while promoting global stability and growth,” Sheikh Mohamed posted on X.

Mr Stubb thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his warm welcome and hospitality and emphasised Finland's interest in expanding economic and trade links with the Emirates.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

