UAE and Finland to increase collaboration in polar research and meteorology

The UAE and Finland will be working together closely in polar research and meteorology following the signing of an agreement between the nations.

Under the deal, the countries are set to increase collaboration in the fields of meteorology, polar research and the development of joint scientific projects, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, president of the World Meteorological Organisation and director general of the National Centre of Meteorology, signed the agreement, along with Prof Petteri Taalas, director general of the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), to strengthen co-operation in meteorology and polar research.

There will now be a concerted effort to solidify institutional collaboration between both sides in scientific and operational meteorological initiatives, with a focus on exchanging expertise and best practices, particularly in polar research, Wam said.

It marks a significant step in strengthening the UAE’s scientific and research capabilities in meteorology and polar studies, Dr Al Mandous said.

"We remain committed to collaborating with international partners and exchanging knowledge and expertise, guided by the principles of equality and mutual benefit," he said.

"This collaboration will contribute to a deeper understanding of climate change and support the development of innovative solutions to global environmental challenges.

"Such efforts will open new avenues for researchers and scientists from both countries and reinforce the UAE’s growing role as a key player in global polar research.”

Dr Al Mandous also took part in discussions with Finnish partners, focusing on plans to establish Emirates Research Labs in polar regions, develop joint research infrastructure and facilitate the exchange of scientists and researchers between the two countries.

The discussions also explored ways to support field research in polar environments and to launch projects aimed at understanding climate change and its effect on ecosystems and human societies.

“At FMI, we greatly value our partnership with the UAE, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting scientific research in climate and weather-related fields," said Prof Taalas.

"This provides a practical framework for exchanging expertise and launching joint research projects, including polar studies and space weather services, which will enhance global forecasting capabilities and deepen our understanding of climate change. We look forward to a productive and impactful collaboration that benefits the international scientific community as a whole.”

