UAE launches global trade strategy to attract 1,000 top businesses

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday hailed the launch of a major economic initiative to attract 1,000 world-leading trading companies to set up home in the Emirates.
The UAE Global Centre of Trade programme will seek to cement the country's status as an international commerce hub and a global gateway for goods and services, while accelerating foreign trade targets and opening up new avenues for exports.
The strategy – which is being led by the Ministry of Foreign Trade – was announced one day after the UAE Cabinet approved the National Investment Fund, which will aim to more than double foreign direct investment by 2031.
“We launched an international economic programme to reinforce the UAE’s global standing in foreign trade,” Sheikh Mohammed said as he witnessed the launch of the global trade project.
“The programme aims to attract the world’s top 1,000 international trading companies and introduce a digital gateway that connects thousands of UAE exporters to global markets.”
The scheme will work to further increase non-oil exports, attract international trading and manufacturing companies, empower exporters with new technologies and tools, and identify new market opportunities around the world.
Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the programme would be a catalyst for economic growth and development.
“The initiatives under the UAE Global Centre of Trade programme will ensure we capture an ever-increasing share of international commerce, whether that’s through offering new horizons for UAE exporters or providing a raft of benefits for companies seeking a platform for international expansion,” the minister said.
“By rolling out new tools to simplify exports, utilising AI to identify new markets and high-potential sectors, promoting the excellence of our private sector across the world, and educating our businesses and entrepreneurs on the opportunities provided by our foreign trade network, we can better leverage our strategic position at a global crossroads.
“This is a moment for the UAE to restate the case for global trade and to demonstrate its ability to power the next stage of prosperity.”
Building on strong foundations
The launch of the programme comes as the UAE achieves record growth in non-oil trade with the world.
In the first nine months of 2025, non-oil trade reached Dh2.67 trillion, a 24.6 per cent increase year on year. The UAE's non-oil exports reached Dh579.4 billion during the same period, up 42.6 per cent on the same period in 2024.
The UAE Global Centre of Trade will be led and implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Trade in partnership with other ministries, federal and local government agencies, national institutions and private-sector companies, and will be made up of eight initiatives.
The first will intensify efforts to attract global export and re-export companies to the UAE by identifying untapped business opportunities in trade networks, particularly nations with which the Emirates has concluded Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.
The plan will encourage 1,000 new international trading companies to establish their headquarters in the UAE by analysing markets and sectors in high demand.
Other strategies under the eight-point plan include the introduction of UAE Trade Days in selected countries to promote Emirati goods and services and a UAE Traders of the Future programme to develop a new generation of Emirati traders.
A UAE International Trade Expo is also to be organised, to create a global platform for importers and exporters. National pavilions for each participating country will showcase ready-made projects. The Expo aims to attract 600 companies from 50 countries, with a total of 100,000 visitors.
