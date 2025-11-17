President Sheikh Mohamed will meet President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea in Abu Dhabi on Monday. UAE Presidential Court / Reuters
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung begins UAE state visit

Mr Lee expected to meet President Sheikh Mohamed

November 17, 2025

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea arrived for a state visit in the UAE on Monday.

Mr Lee was welcomed on arrival by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the UAE’s Executive Affairs Authority, state news agency Wam reported.

The South Korean President is expected to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed during his visit to the Emirates.

The leaders will look for ways to advance the special strategic relationship and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between the UAE and South Korea when they meet in Abu Dhabi.

The Cepa was signed in May last year, as Sheikh Mohamed visited Seoul. It is expected to contribute 1.17 per cent to the UAE’s gross domestic product by 2032 and 2.37 per cent to South Korea’s GDP during the same period.

