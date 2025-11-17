More than 400 graduate from Adnoc Technical Academy with skills in AI and robotics

The graduation of more than 400 Emiratis from Adnoc Technical Academy with skills in robotics and artificial intelligence will help ensure the UAE's continued prosperity, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

The graduates underwent a two-year course in one of four subjects – electrical maintenance, instrumentation and mechanical maintenance, as well as processing operations for the energy industry.

“For almost five decades, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision, Adnoc Technical Academy has nurtured UAE nationals and empowered them with world-class skills and expertise to build successful careers in the energy industry and contribute to the nation’s continued prosperity," Dr Al Jaber said.

"Today, ATA is advancing its programmes to integrate the latest, practical applications in AI, robotics and digital technologies, ensuring trainees are equipped with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly transforming energy landscape. I warmly congratulate our graduates on this proud milestone and wish them every success as they begin their careers across the Adnoc group.”

More than 6,000 Emiratis have graduated from the academy since it was established in 1978, state news agency Wam reported.

