How Emirati genome could unlock improved treatments for Alzheimer's Disease

The genetic data of hundreds of thousands of Emiratis could help to boost understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and develop measures to slow its progression, amid an ageing global population.

Scientists and experts from the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), an international initiative to promote brain health, recently met UAE health officials to discuss ways to improve patient care and utilise dementia drugs to treat people from different genetic backgrounds.

The Middle East has one of the fastest-ageing populations in the world, due to falling birth rates and people living longer. With that comes age-related disease, such as mental degeneration and dementia, with knock-on impacts for economic productivity and health care.

George Vradenburg, is founding chairman of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, an initiative launched at the World Economic Forum to unite leaders from research, industry, government to speed the discovery, development and delivery of new treatments. Mr Vradenburg said examining the Emirati Genome Programme – launched in Abu Dhabi in 2019 before being expanded nationwide – could be useful to develop a global approach to disease.

“Involving people who are not Caucasian or from the North in clinical trials and in research is of vital importance to understanding the diversity of the populations in which drugs or non-drug solutions will work,” he told The National during his visit to the UAE.

Genetic code

The Emirati Genome Programme aims to create a genetic map of UAE citizens to advance preventive health care.

As of April, it had gathered the DNA of 815,000 citizens under a nationwide mission to get to the root cause of disease before it strikes. By collecting genetic samples, scientists can better understand genetic predisposition to disease and develop a more personalised approach to care.

New drugs to tackle the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease are anti-amyloid therapies that slow down its progression. However, these drugs, lecanemab and donanemab, can cost up to $30,000 for an year's supply, so will remain unaffordable for many.

George Vradenburg of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative. Ryan Lim for The National

“Regulators in the United States, Japan, China, and the UAE uniquely have approved these drugs (lecanemab and donanemab) for distribution,” Mr Vradenburg said. “From a regulatory point of view, the UAE has been the most forward-looking. The challenge for the field is to understand how these medicines, and future medicines, affect populations of different genetic, cultural and social backgrounds.”

Research into the potential benefits of treating Alzheimer’s with more affordable GLP-1 inhibitors, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, is continuing but inconclusive. Meanwhile scientists are exploring genetics to understand what preventive measures could naturally delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

“The estimates are 60 to 65 per cent of dementia can be prevented by taking care of your brain during your life, through good diet, exercise, brain exercises, sleep, socialisation, reduction in diabetes, hypertension and obesity, which seems to have inflammatory effects which cause this,” said Mr Vradenburg.

“Education is a resilience factor, and we know multilingual populations have less dementia. GLP-1s, the anti-obesity drugs, actually have an independent clinical benefit for Alzheimer's.

“If you can slow the disease down earlier in its course, you'll get a bigger clinical benefit and have fewer side effects. GLP-1 drugs are very exciting because they are significantly cheaper than these other Alzheimer’s drugs. Once GLP-1 drugs come off patent, they can go generic, and treat the whole world.”

A 2024 Lancet Commission Report on dementia identified 14 modifiable risk factors that account for around 45 per cent of global cases. Despite dementia primarily affecting women, 57 per cent of the identified risk factors were more common in men.

Hearing loss, high cholesterol, brain injury, diabetes, smoking, hypertension, alcohol and social isolation were all modifiable risk factors more commonly identified in men than women.

High-risk regions

The Lancet report also found the most substantial rises in dementia prevalence were forecast for North Africa and the Middle East (367 per cent) and Eastern sub-Saharan Africa (357 per cent). Both regions have some of the world’s fastest-growing populations over 60.

Dr Mie Rizig, a clinical senior research fellow at University College London, is leading the Africa Task Force of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative to improve the continent’s brain health.

“Alzheimer’s is a global challenge for the health agenda, as 70 per cent of people facing this problem will be coming from the Global South,” she said. “Africa is an important part of this because of the sheer number of people living there, and the huge genetic diversity.

“All of us originated from Africa, as a small number of people left the continent about 100,000 years ago. These populated the world and made 10 per cent of the genetic diversity. In sequencing the Emirati genome scientists discovered that the Emiratis are Admix, meaning that they are part-European, part-South Asian, part-African.

“This is hugely advantageous for drug discovery but hugely challenging, as you need to mine this data using data sets from the populations mixed together that make that cocktail.”

Mie Rizig is a clinical senior research fellow at the UCL Queen square Institute of Neurology, London, UK. Ryan Lim for The National

The DAC Africa Task Force aims to increase Africa’s preparedness for its ageing population and to develop a strategy with which Africa can lead ageing science in biology, and sociology.

“The Emirati programme is an interesting case study, as the number of genetic data generated is unprecedented,” said Dr Rizig. “It's sitting there to be mined, but you can't do that without looking at the subpopulations which are not represented elsewhere in the world. You can't complete that jigsaw without including the African genome.”

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

Zodi%20%26%20Tehu%3A%20Princes%20Of%20The%20Desert %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEric%20Barbier%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYoussef%20Hajdi%2C%20Nadia%20Benzakour%2C%20Yasser%20Drief%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%207%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Adam%20Yates%20(GBR)%20UAE%20Team%20Emirates%20%E2%80%93%203hrs%2029min%2042ses%3Cbr%3E2.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%20%E2%80%93%2010sec%3Cbr%3E3.%20Geoffrey%20Bouchard%20(FRA)%20AG2R%20Citroen%20Team%20%E2%80%93%2042sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20Classification%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenaders%20%E2%80%93%2059se%3Cbr%3E3.%20Adam%20Yates%20(GBR)%20UAE%20Team%20Emirates%20%E2%80%9360sec%3Cbr%3ERed%20Jersey%20(General%20Classification)%3A%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3EGreen%20Jersey%20(Points%20Classification)%3A%20Tim%20Merlier%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3EWhite%20Jersey%20(Young%20Rider%20Classification)%3A%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3EBlack%20Jersey%20(Intermediate%20Sprint%20Classification)%3A%20Edward%20Planckaert%20(FRA)%20Alpecin-Deceuninck%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

In%20the%20Land%20of%20Saints%20and%20Sinners %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERobert%20Lorenz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Liam%20Neeson%2C%20Kerry%20Condon%2C%20Jack%20Gleeson%2C%20Ciaran%20Hinds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Hamilton’s 2017 Australia - 2nd; China - 1st; Bahrain - 2nd; Russia - 4th; Spain - 1st; Monaco - 7th; Canada - 1st; Azerbaijan - 5th; Austria - 4th; Britain - 1st; Hungary - 4th; Belgium - 1st; Italy - 1st; Singapore - 1st; Malaysia - 2nd; Japan - 1st; United States - 1st; Mexico - 9th

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

What is graphene? Graphene is extracted from graphite and is made up of pure carbon. It is 200 times more resistant than steel and five times lighter than aluminum. It conducts electricity better than any other material at room temperature. It is thought that graphene could boost the useful life of batteries by 10 per cent. Graphene can also detect cancer cells in the early stages of the disease. The material was first discovered when Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were 'playing' with graphite at the University of Manchester in 2004.

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

'Skin' Dir: Guy Nattiv Starring: Jamie Bell, Danielle McDonald, Bill Camp, Vera Farmiga Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills