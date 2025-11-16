Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hails biggest Dubai Airshow yet on eve of landmark aviation event

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the UAE's growing status as a "leading global aviation hub" on the eve of what is likely to be the biggest Dubai Airshow yet.

The future of the industry will take centre stage as an estimated 148,000 visitors and more than 1,500 exhibitors converge on Dubai World Central for a week-long event.

Major deals are expected to be signed and advanced technology driving progress in the sector will be on display at the 19th Dubai Airshow.

"We are proud to host the largest edition of the Dubai Airshow, and we extend a warm welcome to all visiting delegations," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global aviation hub, shaping new horizons for the industry’s progress.

"The Dubai Airshow will show the latest innovations in airport and aviation technologies, with more than 200 state-of-the-art aircraft on display across commercial and military sectors.

"This year’s event will also feature a dedicated exhibition and conference on space technologies."

The gathering will highlight how emerging technology is being harnessed to shape the future of air transport and turn what once seemed distant dreams into a reality.

Dubai's role as a launchpad for flying taxis - which are poised to begin commercial services in 2026 - will be on top of the agenda.

Visitors will witness electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, including Joby Aviation’s eVTOL model taking to the skies as part of a spectacular flying display.

"This milestone reflects Dubai’s ambition to lead in advanced air mobility and progressive regulatory frameworks, ensuring the safest transition of emerging technologies," said Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

"We are excited to showcase the future of flight to the world."

The Dubai Airshow runs from Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21.

