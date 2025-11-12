Inside the Dh10bn Dubai Exhibition Centre on track to host mega events from January

A 1.2km space at Dubai Exhibition Centre that will open in January 2026. Antonie Robertson / The National
Phase one of the Dh10 billion Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion is nearing completion. Photo: Dubai Media Office / X
The expansion is located in Expo City, with connections to the Dubai Metro, shuttle bus services and about 10,000 parking slots. Photo: Dubai Media Office / X
The new events space at Expo City Dubai will host between 65,000 to 80,000 visitors when the final phase of construction is completed in 2031. Antonie Robertson / The National
Mega exhibitions, such as Gulfood and WHX, formerly Arab Health, will move to the Dubai Exhibition Centre next year. Antonie Robertson / The National
Mechanical and electrical work is under way. Antonie Robertson / The National
Mahir Julfar, executive vice president of Dubai World Trade Centre, says the new exhibition centre reflects the emirate's capacity to deliver large-scale projects in record time. Antonie Robertson / The National
Amer Al Farsi, vice president of real estate development at Dubai World Trade Centre, believes the centre will transform the city into a global hub for events and conferences. Antonie Robertson / The National
The Dh10bn expansion plan for the centre will be divided into three phases, ending in 2031. Antonie Robertson / The National
Officials say the centre at Expo Dubai is on target to become a global hub for events and conferences. Antonie Robertson / The National
The existing Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo Dubai was part of Expo 2020 and hosted Cop28. Antonie Robertson / The National
Construction work in February 2025 to build the region’s largest indoor exhibition and conference centre. Antonie Robertson / The National
Construction in February 2025 at a record pace to deliver 140,000sqm of exhibition space by January 2026. Antonie Robertson / The National
Work in progress in February 2025 as part of phase one of the Dh10billion expansion plan for the Dubai Exhibition Centre with the final construction to end in 2031. Antonie Robertson / The National
Inside the Dh10bn Dubai Exhibition Centre on track to host mega events from January

The region’s largest events space primed to pick up the baton from Dubai World Trade Centre, starting with Gulfood

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

November 12, 2025

Mega events in the UAE will have a new home at the Dubai Exhibition Centre that is on schedule to open its doors on January 26.

Gulfood Global and WHX, previously Arab Health, will be the first large-scale exhibitions to move from Dubai’s World Trade Centre to the Dh10 billion venue in January and February next year.

Work will continue until 2031 to complete the region’s largest indoor exhibition and events venue located in Expo City.

The National took an inside look at the final stages of work as the 140,000 square metres of space is being readied to welcome about 50,000 visitors per day across a single level next year.

“This is only phase one for the Dubai Exhibition Centre, ultimately by phase three we will host anything between 65,000 to 80,000 people depending on the layout of the show,” Mahir Julfar, executive vice president Dubai World Trade Centre, told The National on Wednesday during a tour of the site.

“We have run out of space at Dubai World Trade Centre, so this would allow us to move some of the mega shows into Dubai Exhibition Centre. We will have four moving in 2026, in 2027 we have six to seven shows, in 2028 we will have nine to 10 shows – this is just to start with.”

Final touches

More than 4,000 workers are busy across the DEC’s distinctive orange facade with some working on scaffolding spread through exterior and interior sections. The extensive swathe of land was an active construction site last year with construction completed in record time. Final touches are now being added to electrical and mechanical systems.

Among the highlights is a 1.2km space from north to south without any columns that will be open from January. Once the final phase is completed in 2031, the 180,000 sqm area can be split up into 26 halls to host more than 20 events at the same time or for a massive single event.

Mahir Julfar, executive vice president Dubai World Trade Centre, says the new Dubai Exhibition Centre reflects the emirate's capacity to deliver large-scale projects in record time. Antonie Robertson / The National
Gitex and Automechanika will shift to DEC in the fourth quarter of 2026, with plans to attract larger events. The existing centre was built in time for Expo 2020 and also hosted Cop28 marking the start of the city vying for global events.

“Expo 2020 was like ultra-mega shows such as Fifa, the Olympics, where the entire city is hosting that event,” said Mr Julfar.

“Exhibitions are sectorised like with technology, food and by moving these shows to Dubai Exhibition Centre, we allow them to grow to maximum capacity, this will also allow us to bid for international congresses for future years. For international conferences, the lead time is anything between two to 10 years to bid and win an event.”

Key connections

The baton will be handed over to the DEC next year but some events will continue at the World Trade Centre with 30 express buses connecting both venues for Gulfood and WHX. About 80 shuttle buses will operate within Expo City Dubai to take visitors from parking zones with about 10,000 parking slots. During events, the Metro Red Line will the increase frequency of services to the Expo 2020 Station outside the DEC entrance.

Amer Al Farsi, vice president of real estate development at Dubai World Trade Centre, said the challenge was to build a unique space to meet demand from exhibitors for a bigger, more flexible exhibition area with advanced tech facilities and infrastructure connectivity.

“It is definitely exhausting, but we are proud to be part of this legacy, to deliver this global hub because what we are providing here will serve the exhibitions and conferences,” he said.

Amer Al Farsi, vice president of real estate development at Dubai World Trade Centre, believes the Dubai Exhibition Centre will transform the city into a global hub for events and conferences. Antonie Robertson / The National
“What is the Dubai exhibition centre? It is a national economic lever, it is a platform that connects industry, trade, innovation and ensures growth of different sectors. It's an honour to be part of a team that's ensuring the completion of this facility in time.”

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport, there will be three hotels within walking distance of DEC, including the Rove Hotel, and about 170 serviced apartments at the Expo Village site. More than 45 hotels are within a 20-minute drive.

The DEC is part of the emirate’s vision of transforming into an economic hub with hosting global exhibitions and events making a major contribution.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in September last year approved of a Dh10 billion expansion plan to develop the DEC as “the top destination for mega events”. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai World Trade Centre committed to tripling the economic contribution of its meetings, conferences and events sector to Dh54billion annually by 2033.

Updated: November 12, 2025, 4:29 PM
