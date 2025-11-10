The United Arab Emirates has continued its relief efforts to support those affected by the earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan. Wam
UAE sends fifth aid plane to support Afghanistan earthquake survivors

Aid to date totals more than 135 tonnes

November 10, 2025

The UAE has sent another plane full of aid to help the victims of an earthquake in Afghanistan.

The aid plane is the fifth sent from the Emirates to provide aid to the survivors, reported the state news agency Wam on Monday.

The UAE has sent five aircraft carrying a total of 5,400 food baskets weighing 135 tonnes to assist and support those affected by the aftermath of the earthquake.

"The fifth plane arrived within the past 24 hours, carrying food parcels to help alleviate the suffering of affected families and mitigate the disaster’s impact," reported Wam.

"The UAE’s relief efforts in Afghanistan reflect its deeply rooted humanitarian approach and enduring commitment to supporting people affected by crises worldwide, underscoring its position as a global model of comprehensive humanitarian relief and its solidarity with nations in times of need."

Last week's 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing at least 20 and injuring about 320.

The earthquake destroyed part of the holy shrine of Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province spokesman Haji Zaid said, referring to the Blue Mosque, a 15th-century landmark known for its vibrant tiles.

Videos of rescue efforts being carried out to save people trapped under rubble and images of fallen debris in buildings were shared on the social media platform X.

