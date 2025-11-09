Emirati families weigh up private school and nursery options at Dubai Education Expo

Emirati parents were weighing up the pros and cons of enrolling their children at private schools or nurseries as Dubai launched its first Education Expo on Saturday.

The two-day event brings together more than 60 private schools and early childhood centres, showcasing education options for Emirati families.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority also unveiled a new AI-powered consultation service for parents.

The Girnas Educational Adviser provides one-to-one consultations to help parents select a school that aligns with their aspirations, values and practical considerations such as location, fees, curriculum and individual learning needs.

Nearly 400 Emirati parents registered for the first day of the Dubai event, many seeking to enrol their children, or transfer them to other schools in the emirate.

Parents were given the opportunity to explore a range of private education options, from early childhood to secondary levels, learn about curriculums and admission procedures, and meet school leaders and education experts.

What is the appeal?

Mother of two Shahla Ibrahim, who visited the expo on Saturday, said: “I came because I'm interested in finding a nursery for my youngest and a school for my four year old. I know I want them to be in a private school that follows a British curriculum, but I also want a school that genuinely looks after a child. I want them to play and enjoy themselves but also learn at the same time.”

Aisha Miran, KHDA director general, said: "We aim to ensure every student is supported at each stage of their educational journey. Bringing together schools, early childhood centres and Emirati families under one roof marks an important step towards strengthening the partnership between families and education providers.

"Initiatives like these help parents make confident, informed decisions about the best schools and curriculums for their children, ensuring every learner in Dubai has access to education that meets the highest standards of quality and care."

Rama Hosni from Chubby Cheeks Nursery. Shireena Al Nowais / The National

What are the priorities?

Schools and nurseries at the event placed a strong emphasis on Arabic and Emirati traditions.

Rama Hosni, branch manager of Chubby Cheeks Nursery, one of the UAE’s first, said: “We take children from 45 days old up to five years, following the British curriculum. Each nursery feels like a second home – we’re a family to every child. That’s why we’ve grown to 33 branches across the UAE.

“We teach Arabic, Islamic studies and even French. Each branch reflects its community – some have more Emirati children, others a mix of Arab and Indian families – but everywhere, we focus on creating a warm, inclusive environment.”

Suhad Kassar, manager of Kids Academy, emphasised the importance of preserving the Arabic language and identity. “Our focus has always been on the Arabic language, culture and Islamic values,” said Ms Kassar, who has run the centre since 2009.

“From the start, we’ve designed activities that instil a love of Arabic in children’s hearts and souls, while keeping pace with the latest fun and educational trends in early childhood.”

She said the nursery’s participation in the event was "a way to respond to national initiatives and affirm our presence in society with a national vision".

“Sometimes parents don’t realise we’ve been here since 2009 and that we are part of Dubai’s early childhood community,” she added. “Our activities are mainly in Arabic, while English is taught as a second language.

“We don’t only teach Quran memorisation; we connect Islamic values to every topic. For example, when we teach about animals, we include lessons about kindness and caring for them.”

Consultation service

The new Girnas service can be accessed through the KHDA website and mobile app. Parents can use an AI-powered chat assistant to ask questions about curriculums, admissions and school options in Dubai.

Emirati families enrolling their children at a private school for the first time can also request individual consultations – either in person or online – with KHDA education experts.

The goal, KHDA said, is to ensure every Emirati child begins their educational journey in a setting that best suits their potential, needs and family expectations.

The service is available through the parent portal on the KHDA website, which parents can access by logging in with their UAE Pass. Once logged in, they can complete a short questionnaire outlining their preferences and priorities. Smart filters help them explore schools, while the AI-powered chat assistant provides instant answers and additional guidance.

