President Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister of Montenegro discuss trade and energy ties

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday met Prime Minister Milojko Spajic of Montenegro at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed ways to bolster co-operation.
The leaders spoke about growing ties between the two countries across sectors including the economy, development, education, culture and renewable energy, state news agency Wam reported.
Their meeting was part of Mr Spajic's working visit to the UAE. Discussions also touched on regional and international issues of interest.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Spajic reiterated their d commitment to strengthening bilateral relations to meet the aspirations of the UAE and Montenegro for further progress and development, Wam added.
