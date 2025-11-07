Abu Dhabi zoo introduces IVF to help boost local wildlife populations

A hippopotamus named Kibbo, a giraffe called Eid and two baby mandrill monkeys known as George and Georgina are among the newborn animals at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, born as a result of the facility’s continuing wildlife conservation efforts.

While many of the creatures have been bred and born naturally, the zoo also uses assisted reproductive technologies as part of its initiative. These include artificial insemination, IVF, and, most recently, biobanking, where they store collections of biological samples from endangered species to preserve genetic material for future conservation efforts.

“These trends make the zoo a Noah’s Ark for endangered species,” said Dr Walid Shaaban, chief executive of Emirates Park Zoo & Resort and a trained vet. The programme needs “a lot of good planning”, he added. “Without a real plan, every conservation breeding programme is going to take longer and more effort than needed.”

Right method at right time

This means choosing the right method of reproduction for each individual animal, whether that’s through natural means or assisted. If an animal is able to breed naturally, then the conservation team won’t interfere at all, Mr Shaaban said. “But when we have a very small population, they cannot breed the natural way because their numbers have declined and they have a lot of health issues and reproductive issues.”

Dr Waleed Shabaan, chief executive at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort. Antonie Robertson / The National

As with humans, this is when the medical staff intervene. “The first rule is we need to examine the animal for reproductive soundness, if they are really good to breed and if their genetics are good,” said Mr Shaaban. “Then we choose which technique can suit the animals.”

Some animals may struggle with artificial insemination, as this can be difficult, said Mr Shaaban, but others will respond better with IVF or they can turn to biobanking. “The endangered species need help,” said Mr Shaaban. “We choose which way to help the animals reproduce so they can have offspring, and this offspring is a new hope for their generations.”

The team must also check the animal’s pedigree, looking into its ancestry, or using genetic mapping and genome analysis so they can anticipate the genetic pool diversity. “We collaborate with many universities in the UAE to do this programme so we can make sure that our genetic map or genetic diversity is in the right place,” said Mr Shaaban.

Not every animal is part of the breeding programme, however, and sometimes they intervene with contraception as opposed to assisted reproduction. This includes animals with uterine conditions or cases where pregnancy could be life-threatening.

Global success stories

Assisted reproductive programmes in animal conservation have been used worldwide. For example, there is currently a race to save northern white rhinos – of which there are only two left – using IVF. In January last year, scientists achieved the world’s first IVF rhino pregnancy with a southern white rhino, a closely related subspecies to the northern white.

Since then, the international BioRescue consortium has produced three additional northern white rhino embryos and initiated embryo transfers in surrogate southern white rhino mothers.

Elsewhere, giant pandas have been successfully bred using artificial insemination techniques, with institutions such as the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute using fresh and frozen sperm to help increase the likelihood of pregnancies in giant pandas under human care, while also boosting genetic diversity.

The black-footed ferret, declared extinct in the wild in 1979, was also saved through assisted reproductive technologies combined with captive breeding after a population of 18 individuals was discovered in 1981. Today, there are about 400 and this successful breeding and reintroduction programme is still active.

‘A symbol of hope’

Where possible, natural breeding is always the first choice at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, said Mr Shaaban. “We give them all the requirements needed for their micro-environment, including the right food, right partner, right temperature and cooling system.” If there are challenges, they first adjust the environment.

Each birth at the zoo is aligned with the standards of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as well as part of the international Species Survival Plans, the zoo confirmed.

Once an animal is pregnant, they are given a specialised diet and round the clock care until delivery. The newborn and mother are then closely watched to ensure the baby nurses naturally, so they monitor milk production and temporarily keep them away from visitors to nurture a maternal bond, which Dr Shaaban said is crucial for survival.

“Every birth at our zoo is a symbol of hope,” continued Mr Shaaban. “These baby animals are more than just cute faces; they represent the success of scientific efforts to protect endangered species and support healthy breeding.”

