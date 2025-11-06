Popular Dubai bike shop Wolfi's closed following fire

A fire that broke out on Wednesday has forced one of Dubai's most popular cycling shops to close temporarily.
The fire started in the early hours of Wednesday at Wolfi's bicycle shop in Sheikh Zayed Road. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was brought under control by Dubai Civil Defence.
"A fire occurred at our Sheikh Zayed Road store and workshop," the company said in a statement on Instagram. "We’re relieved to confirm that everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported.
"The location will remain temporarily closed while authorities complete their assessment. Our Al Khawaneej, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain stores remain open, and our online store continues to operate with slight delays as we adapt operations."
