Indian schools in the UAE to switch to new global curriculum from next academic year

Indian school pupils in the UAE are to be taught a new global curriculum from the beginning of their next academic year, in April 2026.

The decision was announced by India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the Sahodaya School Complexes conference in Dubai. The new curriculum is to be introduced at all CBSE schools across Gulf Co-operation Council countries. There are more than 100 such schools in the UAE.

The changes will lead to greater collaboration and contextualisation between CBSE schools, regardless of country, with unified standards on teacher training and technical education. Modifications to incorporate the needs of the country the school is in, with more time devoted to Arabic and Islamic studies, are also expected.

What is the syllabus?

The CBSE syllabus features a structured approach, with standardised textbooks across a range of subjects. There is a focus on traditional education, viewed as one that prepares pupils for fields such as engineering and medicine.

Pupils are regularly assessed with traditional examinations. Board exams are optional for 10th grade but mandatory 12th grade. These grace 12 exams usually take place in May and determine whether pupils can attend university.

“The CBSE curriculum is being modified to incorporate the needs of the country the school is in. So when we teach Arabic, Islamic Studies or moral studies, this will be integrated to suit the needs of the local government and will be included in the global curriculum,” one school principal said. “The aim is to modernise the curriculum as there are so many CBSE schools outside India.”

Term times

Unlike schools that follow the British or US curriculum, where the end of August brings about the start of the academic year, the Indian curriculum runs from April.

It follows a three-term structure, under which the first term runs from April to June, the second from August to December and the third from January to March.

