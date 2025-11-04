President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Liberia in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Joseph Boakai, President of Liberia, to discuss bilateral relations.
The meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, saw the two men discuss many sectors such as renewable energy, health, education, tourism, agriculture and developing infrastructure for transport and logistics services, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen its relations with African countries, including Liberia, in a way that supports sustainable development and shared economic growth.
Mr Boakai added that he is keen to strengthen bilateral relations with the Emirates, especially in development fields.
FROM%20THE%20ASHES
