Daytime temperatures to finally dip below 30°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Daytime temperatures are set to drop below 30°C across the UAE this week, with rain on the way as the winter season approaches.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecast scattered showers, high winds and cloudy conditions, particularly over western and coastal areas, until Friday.
The centre said the unsettled weather came amid the "seasonal transition from autumn to winter" and would lead to "cooler, more moderate weather overall".
Humidity is expected to remain high in the mornings, while wind speeds could reach up to 40kph over coastal and inland regions. The NCM's online weather map shows daytime temperatures will hover around the mid-30s until Thursday, before dropping sharply on Friday.
Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 29°C in Dubai on Friday – falling to 22°C in the evening – and will reach 28°C in Abu Dhabi during the day, falling to 24°C by night.
The cooler weather will offer relief to the public and offer further opportunities to venture outdoors, after a scorching summer started early this year, with the hottest April and May on record.
In the UAE, the winter typically begins in late December and continues until mid-March. Temperatures then rise steadily from the spring in March and can be expected to exceed 40°C regularly throughout the summer months, from June until the end of September.
Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021
Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021.
The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution.
These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park.
“It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality.
“We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms.
“Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver.
“The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.”
Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai.
There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities.
“There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said.
“We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals.
“A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”