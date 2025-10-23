Twin sisters who've read 600 books each win Arab Reading Challenge in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has honoured the Arab Reading Challenge winners.

Baisan and Baylsan Koka, 12-year-old twins from Tunisia, were recognised for their achievements in a ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre. They have each read more than 600 books.

What is the Arab Reading Challenge?

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed in 2015, the competition is the world’s largest Arabic literacy initiative. Its mission is to encourage a love for reading, strengthen language skills and nurture young Arabs’ knowledge and character.

Organisers say it promotes cross-cultural understanding, tolerance, and coexistence, equipping students with skills to build a better future while promoting Arabic as a vibrant, living language worldwide.

More than 32 million students drawn from 50 countries, who were representing more than 130,000 schools, entered this year's event.

The Arab Reading Challenge winners receive a prize of Dh500,000, with those in second and third place securing Dh100,000 and Dh70,000 respectively.

