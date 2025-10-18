Kidney donors compete in Dubai triathlon to show their spirit on one kidney

Three kidney donors will compete as a team in a Dubai triathlon this weekend as living proof that taking part in endurance sport is an achievable target after a major organ donation.

Doug Cutchins will swim 1,500m, while Jordan Bickerstaffe will cycle 40km as Walid Al Otaibi takes on the 10km run during the Mamzar Triathlon on Sunday.

Their relay triathlon team, made up entirely of kidney donors, is aiming to set an example of indomitable spirit.

The donors compete in Ironman triathlons, climb mountains, run marathons and enjoy mountain biking. Their goal on Sunday when they don gear emblazoned with the words Kidney Donor Athlete is to show that a full life is possible on one kidney.

Mr Cutchins, 54, took the decision to donate his kidney to a high school friend 23 years ago and he has shown a person can stay healthy decades after giving away an organ.

He will start the triathlon as part of the relay and then plans to complete the individual triathlon, taking on the bike and run segments.

“My friend from high school was very sick and I made the decision to do a living donation and it’s been a great choice for me. I've had no health issues whatsoever,” said the US citizen who is director for global awards at New York University Abu Dhabi.

He has run 12 marathons, completed two Ironman triathlons and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro – all on one kidney. He runs or cycles for an hour daily, and has the Dubai Marathon in February and the Zurich Marathon in April in his sights.

“I don't think about being a kidney donor most days. I just go about living my life completely normally,” he said. “I see a nephrologist once a year, he orders some labs, waives me off to see me next year. In the UAE we just need to be aware of the heat and watch out for getting dehydrated.”

Jordan Bickerstaffe says there is no feeling in the world that can surpass donating an organ to save a life. Photo: Jordan Bickerstaffe

Smashing stigma

He met Walid Al Otaibi at a distance race a few years ago and they connected with Jordan Bickerstaffe on Kidney Donor Athletes, a Facebook group that celebrates the achievements of donors to show they can accomplish any challenge taken up by a person with both kidneys.

The men are keen to bust misconceptions that donating a kidney will impair health. A 2023 survey showed 73 per cent of people believed donating a kidney would negatively affect health, according to the Kidney Donor Athlete group.

“There is a big stigma that you will be sick for the rest of your life but, honestly, I have never been as fit and as healthy as I am now and that is a consequence of becoming a donor,” said Jordan Bickerstaffe, 31, who gave his kidney in December 2023 to his wife, at the time his fiancee.

“Organ donation shouldn't be something you fear. It's also not something you should ever be forced to do. It has to be your decision as the donor to want to impact someone's life.”

Mr Bickerstaffe was always active - a motorcross enthusiast riding off-road motorcycles, playing paddle tennis and mountain biking but post-donation, he took a conscious decision to eat healthy.

“I realised I needed to look after myself,” said the British national who runs a film production company. “Now 100 per cent, I eat healthier and live better. Becoming a donor pushes you to make that change.”

His donation two years ago places him among the first in the UAE to donate an organ to a non-relative following a change in the law under the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation or Hayat – the Arabic word for life.

Mr Bickerstaffe wants people to understand how a donation is a gift of life.

His fiancee was diabetic since the age of five, placing intense strain on her kidneys leaving her with minimal kidney function before the transplant.

“For me there is no feeling in the world that will ever emulate that,” he said recalling the moment after the surgery when he learnt the transplant was successful.

“When I heard she was fine, I burst out into tears. It’s a feeling of euphoria and now she's living an amazing life. It’s a feeling of complete selflessness and that’s why it’s important to spread the message because it could help a friend, your brother or sister.”

Walid Al Otaibi took up running and has completed three marathons after donating his kidney to his sister. Photo: Walid Alotaibi

Gift of life to a sibling

This was exactly what Walid Al Otaibi, 42, did when he donated his kidney in 2021 to his sister.

On average a kidney transplant from a living donor lasts about 20 years. When a kidney donated by his mother to Mr Al Otaibi's sister started to fail after 21 years, she was in dire need of a replacement.

It was after the transplant that the Jordanian national took up running and he has since run three marathons.

“I realised a healthy lifestyle is better for my health, even mental health,” said Mr Al Otaibi, an auditor with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. “Before I couldn’t even run a full three kilometres, then I started exercising and picked up to 5km, 10km, half marathons, then the marathon.”

The donors are keen to speak about overall fitness as it relates to wellbeing.

“If you exercise without eating a healthy diet and getting proper sleep, your body will not be able to handle the pressure. You need rest, your body needs the fuel of good food and enough sleep,” Mr Al Otaibi said.

Their main message is that not only is a normal life possible after a major donation, it can motivate people to set healthier goals.

“Someone who thinks of donating to a relative or friend may worry they will not be able to do any physical activity, but that’s not true,” Mr Al Otaibi added.

“The three of us are a clear example that you can live a normal life, work out, participate in sports. We are proof that donating a kidney should never be looked at as an obstacle to a healthy life.”

'The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas are Setting up a Generation for Failure' ​​​​

Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Randomhouse

Rankings ATP: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 pts; 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,320; 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,475 ( 1); 5. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5,060 ( 1); 6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,845 ( 1); 6. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,600 (-3); 7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,110 ( 2); 8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,960; 9. John Isner (USA) 3,155 ( 1); 10. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,140 (-3) WTA: 1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,030 pts ( 3); 2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6,290 ( 4); 3. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,582 (-2); 4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,307 ( 1); 5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,100 ( 3); 6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,965 (-4); 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,940; 8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,430 ( 1); 9. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,566 (-6); 10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,485 ( 1)

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

Scores Day 2 New Zealand 153 & 56-1

Pakistan 227 New Zealand trail by 18 runs with nine wickets remaining

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN MARITIME DISPUTE 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Timeline 1947

Ferrari’s road-car company is formed and its first badged car, the 125 S, rolls off the assembly line 1962

250 GTO is unveiled 1969

Fiat becomes a Ferrari shareholder, acquiring 50 per cent of the company 1972

The Fiorano circuit, Ferrari’s racetrack for development and testing, opens 1976

First automatic Ferrari, the 400 Automatic, is made 1987

F40 launched 1988

Enzo Ferrari dies; Fiat expands its stake in the company to 90 per cent 2002

The Enzo model is announced 2010

Ferrari World opens in Abu Dhabi 2011

First four-wheel drive Ferrari, the FF, is unveiled 2013

LaFerrari, the first Ferrari hybrid, arrives 2014

Fiat Chrysler announces the split of Ferrari from the parent company 2015

Ferrari launches on Wall Street 2017

812 Superfast unveiled; Ferrari celebrates its 70th anniversary

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

Not Dark Yet Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer Four stars

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

PREMIER LEAGUE RESULTS Bournemouth 1 Manchester City 2

Watford 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Newcastle United 3 West Ham United 0

Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0

Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 2

Manchester United 2 Leicester City 0

West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 1

Chelsea 2 Everton 0

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Burnley 1

Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0