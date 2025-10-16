Abu Dhabi unveils AI rescue vehicle with firefighting drones and robot

It has drones equipped with firefighting materials capable of containing blazes in their early stages and an onboard rover for inspection and reconnaissance in dangerous or difficult situations.

Powered by a 4x4 drive system and an AI command-and-control system, the all-terrain RAAN vehicle is considered the future of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence.

Using cutting-edge technology, the vehicle can pull data from sensors and thermal imaging to provide emergency crews with real-time information for quick decision-making in fast-moving situations.

The vehicle was on display at Gitex, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and launched in partnership with K2.

“The launch of the RAAD vehicle represents a strategic leap in Civil Defence’s operational capabilities,” said Brig Gen Salem Al Dhaheri, director general of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

“It reflects our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technological solutions that support rescue and firefighting missions, enhance response efficiency, and reduce risks to firefighters, thereby strengthening community safety and protecting lives and property.”

Tackling emergencies

Using cutting-edge technology in emergency situations is nothing new to the UAE. Last year, Sharjah Civil Defence announced the introduction of firefighting drones equipped with water tanks to help extinguish high-rise building blazes.

The authority said the use of the advanced technology helps reduce response times and boost safety in critical emergencies where every second counts.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met members of Dubai Civil Defence to commend their rapid and effective response to the recent building fire in Al Barsha.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

Get stories like this one in your inbox each morning. Sign up for our daily newsletter here

Jurassic%20Park %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Spielberg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sam%20Neill%2C%20Jeff%20Goldblum%20and%20Richard%20Attenborough%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ACL Elite (West) - fixtures Monday, Sept 30 Al Sadd v Esteghlal (8pm)

Persepolis v Pakhtakor (8pm)

Al Wasl v Al Ahli (8pm)

Al Nassr v Al Rayyan (10pm) Tuesday, Oct 1

Al Hilal v Al Shorta (10pm)

Al Gharafa v Al Ain (10pm)

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Brahmastra%3A%20Part%20One%20-%20Shiva %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAyan%20Mukerji%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERanbir%20Kapoor%2C%20Alia%20Bhatt%20and%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Medicus AI Started: 2016 Founder(s): Dr Baher Al Hakim, Dr Nadine Nehme and Makram Saleh Based: Vienna, Austria; started in Dubai Sector: Health Tech Staff: 119 Funding: € 7.7 million (Dh31m)

Rebel%20Moon%20-%20Part%20One%3A%20A%20Child%20of%20Fire %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZack%20Snyder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESofia%20Boutella%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%2C%20Ed%20Skrein%2C%20Michiel%20Huisman%2C%20Charlie%20Hunnam%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Europe’s rearming plan Suspend strict budget rules to allow member countries to step up defence spending

Create new "instrument" providing €150 billion of loans to member countries for defence investment

Use the existing EU budget to direct more funds towards defence-related investment

Engage the bloc's European Investment Bank to drop limits on lending to defence firms

Create a savings and investments union to help companies access capital

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A