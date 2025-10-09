'I can only pray for ceasefire to hold': Mixed emotions as Gazans in UAE yearn for peace

After US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire plan in Gaza, the reaction in the UAE was a mixed one.

The ceasefire is expected to pave the way towards ending a devastating war that has destroyed most of the enclave, killed tens of thousands of people and reshaped the Middle East.

But Palestinians in the Emirates, while optimistic and relieved at the news, remain cautious about what happens next.

“We welcome and encourage the ceasefire. Palestine is rejoicing – especially those in the Gaza Strip," Alen Abed Alkader Ali Najjar told The National. “We are grateful to all world leaders who helped make this peace deal possible. As a Gazan, I can only pray for the ceasefire to hold and for the bloodshed to finally end.”

However, Anwar Awni, who moved to the UAE in 2012 after being born in Gaza, was more doubtful.

“I don't feel anything. I have no hope. I don't believe there will be peace. Maybe one day there will be, but today is not the day,” she said.

“This is a slow death. I was born in Gaza and have lived there for many years. They are killing us slowly. If they stop now, it is only temporary and in preparation for more destruction.”

Palestinian Janine Alamir, who lives in Sharjah, said despite her happiness with the ceasefire, she can’t stop thinking about the future of the strip.

“As much as the ceasefire agreement makes me happy, because I want the Gazans to finally stop suffering, I can’t help but think that they’re now left to endure their postponed pain, the loss of their homes, and their loved ones”, she said.

“I’m deeply worried about them and hope there will be a systematic and collaborative effort to rebuild Gaza and provide all the support it needs.”

Palestinian Janine Alamir in Sharjah. Photo: Janine Alamir

Time to grieve

Ms Alamir also noted that the ceasefire will probably mark a period of mourning for many in the enclave.

“The Gazans have been in survival mode for so long, but as the attacks stop, the postponed grief will begin to surface. We also worry, as Palestinians, that Israel always ends up breaking the conditions of such agreements and goes unpunished. I truly hope this time will be different, that they leave Gaza alone to breathe, to heal, and to exist without fear,” she added.

“Above all, I hope the ceasefire doesn’t allow the world to move on or forget. The conversation about Palestine must continue, as should the effort to educate people about the occupation and the continuing injustices inflicted upon Palestinians.”

Official reaction

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday welcomed the announcement. The Ministry said Mr Trump had played a prominent and important role in urging all parties to reach urgent understandings to stop the war in the enclave. The Ministry also thanked the work of diplomats from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey.

The Ministry expressed hope that this agreement would represent a positive step towards ending the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, paving the way for a lasting settlement that guarantees the rights of Palestinians in the region.

It also reiterated the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace, while emphasising the need for unhindered humanitarian aid to the enclave.

