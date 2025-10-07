Expo City seen from space: First images from MBZ-Sat and Etihad-Sat revealed

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre has shared the first images captured by MBZ-Sat and Etisalat-Sat.

The shots of UAE landmarks taken from space include Dubai's Palm Jumeirah and Expo City, as well as Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District. The images were released to coincide with World Space Week 2025, which ends on October 10.

“The release of these first images from MBZ-Sat and Etihad-Sat reflects the strategic vision of our leadership and the dedication of our Emirati engineers,” said Hamad Al Mansoori, MBRSC chairman.

“By combining optical and radar technologies, the UAE is not only meeting its own needs but also contributing vital solutions to global challenges. This achievement represents a new chapter in the UAE’s journey to become a pioneering force in satellite technology and space innovation.”

The UAE's MBZ-Sat, the region’s most advanced Earth observation satellite, was launched in a milestone moment for the country's burgeoning space sector in January.

Named in honour of President Sheikh Mohamed, the satellite had been in development by Emirati engineers at the MBRSC since 2020. Most of the satellite parts were made by private companies.

Etihad-Sat lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in March. The launch of the radar satellite complemented the centre's existing Earth observation fleet. The 220kg SAR satellite, is equipped with technology capable of monitoring the planet in any weather, day and night.

“MBZ-Sat and Etihad-Sat are not isolated achievements, but part of a unified effort to build a comprehensive national capability in satellite development and Earth observation,” said Salem Al Marri, director general at MBRSC.

“The release of these images demonstrates our capacity to deliver advanced, reliable data that supports multiple domains. It also signals our commitment to developing a new generation of satellites that serve both the UAE and the wider world.”