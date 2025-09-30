President Sheikh Mohamed speaks to Arpine Sargsyan, Armenia’s Interior Minister, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Wam
President Sheikh Mohamed speaks to Arpine Sargsyan, Armenia's Interior Minister, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Wam

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Armenian Interior Minister

Discussion seeks to enhance co-operation between nations

September 30, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received Armenian Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan at Qasr Al Bahr.

Sheikh Mohamed asked Ms Sargsyan to pass on his greetings to Armenia's President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, during talks dedicated to seeking opportunities to boost relations and enhance co-operation between the two nations, state news agency Wam reported.

Before meeting Ms Sargsyan, the President received Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, to discuss the affairs of the nation.

