President Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute after death of former UAE ambassador to Iraq

President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences following the death of Salem Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, the UAE's former ambassador to Iraq.

The UAE leader extended his sympathies to family members of the long-serving diplomat at a majlis held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the late ambassador's distinguished career in service of his country, and he said embodied "dedication, generosity and professionalism throughout his life", state news agency Wam reported.

He was accompanied on his visit by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and several senior officials.

Mr Al Zaabi's age and the date and cause of his death were not disclosed.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, had on Friday paid tribute to Mr Al Zaabi, who had served as ambassador to Iraq from 2021 to 2024.

Dr Gargash reflected on the envoy's "honourable representation of the Emirates through a distinguished diplomatic career that spanned decades".

