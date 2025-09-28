Sheeraz Shaikh and his wife Sidra Maryam rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ajmal Sarah Tower in Dubailand. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
Sheeraz Shaikh and his wife Sidra Maryam rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ajmal Sarah Tower in Dubailand. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
The exterior of the building, where Mr Shaikh says he would like to buy a home eventually
The exterior of the building, where Mr Shaikh says he would like to buy a home eventually
The bedroom
The bedroom
The living room
The living room
The kitchen
The kitchen
The view from one of the apartment's three balconies
The view from one of the apartment's three balconies
Seating on one of the balconies
Seating on one of the balconies
One balcony is used for plants
One balcony is used for plants
The gym in the apartment building
The gym in the apartment building
The steam room
The steam room
The children's play area
The children's play area
The local supermarket
The local supermarket
A nearby pharmacy
A nearby pharmacy
A nearby barber's shop
A nearby barber's shop

News

UAE

My Dubai Rent: Family of four is starting to outgrow Dh40,000 Dubailand apartment

Marketing manager Sheeraz Shaikh lives with his wife and two daughters in a one-bedroom apartment

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

September 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader’s home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don’t like

After almost eight years living in Dubai, marketing manager Sheeraz Shaikh, who studied for his Master’s at Wollongong University in Knowledge Village, says it’s time for him to buy a property.

For the moment, he’s living with his wife and two daughters, aged three and one month, in Ajmal Sarah Tower in Dubai Land Residence Complex.

He loves the building and aims to buy there eventually, as they’re fast outgrowing the one-bedroom apartment they’ve been renting for the past four years.

The National takes a look around.

What’s your place like?

It’s really good. Someone recommended it to me, as it can be very difficult to get an apartment in this building.

The property management company is good. If you request anything, a person will visit within an hour. If anything needs fixing they will fix it for free, unless there’s equipment to buy.

One of three balconies at Sheeraz Shaikh's apartment in Dubailand. Chris Whiteoak / The National
One of three balconies at Sheeraz Shaikh's apartment in Dubailand. Chris Whiteoak / The National

I also love the closed kitchen and we have three balconies, which are a really good size. We use one for laundry, another for plants and the third for sitting and barbecuing.

The room sizes are good – the whole apartment is 1,100 square feet, which is unusual for a one-bedroom. Usually they are 600 sq ft to 800 sq ft.

What do you pay in rent?

The rent is very good. I’m paying Dh40,000. If you go for a new rental, it will cost you Dh50,000 in this area. So I’m paying less because I’ve been here a long time.

Why did you choose this area?

There’s not much traffic – not like JVC or other areas. The best part of this community is you can connect with three highways easily. There’s Al Ain Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

What facilities do you have access to?

There’s a kids’ play area, which we use a lot. Then there’s a swimming pool and a gym, and a steam room is also there.

There is a restaurant downstairs and a bakery, where you can get Dh1.5 fresh bread, which is amazing. There’s a car mechanic, so I get my oil changed there, and a barber's shop.

There’s a children's park close to our building. Right after our building, there are two parks and a third has recently been made. They’re all pet friendly and great for kids.

How have you made the apartment feel like home?

My parents visit a lot – two or three times a year, although they stay in a hotel.

The living room is clean and simple. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The living room is clean and simple. Chris Whiteoak / The National

We’ve decorated our balcony well, and sometimes we have barbecues or just a cup of tea or coffee outside, so we can enjoy the view.

How have you decorated?

It’s very minimalistic. Not too much wallpaper or many pictures. Nothing fancy – it’s all simple, clean and neat. We try to keep things as minimal as we can.

What would you change about your place?

I wouldn’t change anything in the building, but the apartment layout is very irregular. My lounge is tilted, my bedroom is rectangular rather than square. It feels like there could be more space if this was fixed.

Where else have you lived in Dubai?

I was renting a studio in Business Bay before, when I was single. I was there for almost a year.

I lived in Discovery Gardens from 2016 to 2020. I would live there again.

I was renting a studio with a friend, because my university was nearby in Knowledge Village, so it was easy for me to get there, and my office was in Jebel Ali. Parking was also not an issue. I really liked that community.

Are you considering buying a place?

I would love to buy and I would love to buy in this building, but I would buy a two-bedroom here as they’re very big. On the third floor they have terraces and two-bedrooms can be 1,800 sq ft to 2,000 sq ft, while some also have maid’s rooms.

The price is also reasonable, as they are around Dh1 million, which is negotiable. But we are still thinking mortgage rates are about to go down. If they do, we will arrange a down payment and consider buying.

Confirmed%20bouts%20(more%20to%20be%20added)
%3Cp%3ECory%20Sandhagen%20v%20Umar%20Nurmagomedov%0D%3Cbr%3ENick%20Diaz%20v%20Vicente%20Luque%0D%3Cbr%3EMichael%20Chiesa%20v%20Tony%20Ferguson%0D%3Cbr%3EDeiveson%20Figueiredo%20v%20Marlon%20Vera%0D%3Cbr%3EMackenzie%20Dern%20v%20Loopy%20Godinez%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETickets%20for%20the%20August%203%20Fight%20Night%2C%20held%20in%20partnership%20with%20the%20Department%20of%20Culture%20and%20Tourism%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20went%20on%20sale%20earlier%20this%20month%2C%20through%20www.etihadarena.ae%20and%20www.ticketmaster.ae.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
FA%20Cup%20semi-final%20draw
%3Cp%3ECoventry%20City%20v%20Manchester%20United%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20Games%20to%20be%20played%20at%20Wembley%20Stadium%20on%20weekend%20of%20April%2020%2F21.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Ballon d’Or shortlists

Men

Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool), Sergio Aguero (Aregentina/Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlans/Barcelona), Hugo Lloris (France/Tottenham), Dusan Tadic (Serbia/Ajax), Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England/Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (Netherlands/Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany/Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus), Alisson (Brazil/Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands/Juventus), Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Manchester City), Son Heung-min (South Korea/Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (Brazil/Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal/Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (France/Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Brazil/Paris-SG), Raheem Sterling (Eengland/Manchester City), Joao Félix(Portugal/Atletico Madrid)

Women

Sam Kerr (Austria/Chelsea), Ellen White (England/Manchester City), Nilla Fischer (Sweden/Linkopings), Amandine Henry (France/Lyon), Lucy Bronze(England/Lyon), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany/Lyon), Pernille Harder (Denmark/Wolfsburg), Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC), Lieke Martens (Netherlands/Barcelona), Sari van Veenendal (Netherlands/Atletico Madrid), Wendie Renard (France/Lyon), Rose Lavelle(USA/Washington Spirit), Marta (Brazil/Orlando Pride), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Lyon), Kosovare Asllani (Sweden/CD Tacon), Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden/CD Tacon), Tobin Heath (USA/Portland Thorns)

 

 

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Ruwais timeline

1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established

1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants

1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed

1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people.  

1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex

2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea

2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd

2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens

2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies

2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export

2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex.

2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 

2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital

2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13

Source: The National

Plastic tipping points
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

More on this story
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Transgender report
The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Price, base / as tested Dh57,000

Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm

Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Origin
Dan Brown
Doubleday

How the bonus system works

The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year.

The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market.

There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500).

All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
All%20We%20Imagine%20as%20Light
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPayal%20Kapadia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kani%20Kusruti%2C%20Divya%20Prabha%2C%20Chhaya%20Kadam%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Con Coughlin
Updated: September 28, 2025, 2:00 AM`
My Dubai RentDubaiProperty