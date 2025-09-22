UAE leads global operation to stop child sexual exploitation

An international operation led by the UAE to dismantle child sexual exploitation networks has resulted in the arrest of 188 suspects.

The operation was led by the Ministry of Interior in co-ordination with law enforcement agencies from 14 countries – including Russia, Indonesia, Belarus, Serbia, Colombia, Thailand, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, the Maldives and Uzbekistan.

It resulted in the rescue of 165 children and dismantled 28 criminal networks, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, announced on X.

“The operation yielded significant results, including the rescue of 165 children from various countries around the world, the arrest of 188 suspects, the dismantling of 28 criminal networks, the disruption of numerous electronic accounts used in these crimes, and the formation of electronic patrols across different continents,” he wrote.

“Additionally, it facilitated the exchange of expertise among police agencies to enhance global co-operation.”

The operation also disrupted numerous online accounts, he said, and strengthened the exchange of expertise among police agencies.

It follows another UAE-led international operation in July, that resulted in 94 arrests and the seizure of assets valued at more than $64 million in the Amazon Basin.

That 14-day effort, Operation Green Shield, was a multinational investigation co-ordinated by the Emirates with Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador and Peru.

Sheikh Saif at the time said authorities in the Amazon dismantled criminal networks accused of destroying protected ecosystems and shut down 350 criminal operations.

