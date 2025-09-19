UAE extradites French fugitive facing money laundering charges

The UAE has extradited a wanted individual to France to face charges of money laundering, fraud, and leading a criminal organisation, it was announced on Friday.

The Ministry of Interior handed over the fugitive after an arrest by Dubai Police General Command based on a red notice issued by Interpol, state news agency Wam reported.

The handover took place after a judicial ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice to extradite him.

It follows the extradition of two wanted men from France and Belgium last month. In July, Dubai Police arrested and extradited three alleged Belgian crime gang leaders facing human and drug trafficking charges in their home country.

The three suspects – Mathias Akyazili, Giorgi Faes and Othman El Ballouti – were listed in the most-wanted category by Interpol and Europol. In Belgium, they are accused of serious cross-border crimes, including operating a gang, trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances, committing robbery and human trafficking.

