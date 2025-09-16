Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed meets AI specialists during his visit to Civil Defence. Wam
News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan briefed on use of AI to tackle fires during visit to Dubai Civil Defence

No effort will be spared to protect people, says Crown Prince of Dubai

The National

September 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, received a first-hand demonstration of how artificial intelligence is being used to help fight fires and improve public safety.

Sheikh Hamdan met AI specialists during a visit to Dubai Civil Defence, the emirate's media office reported on Tuesday evening.

A four-legged robot known as the Explorer, which has the ability to move autonomously through smoke and create 3D maps of buildings during incidents, was one of the innovations on show for Dubai's Crown Prince.

Dubai's Civil Defence has made the emirate one of the safest cities in the world, Sheikh Hamdan said according to the media office.

“The Dubai Civil Defence team has demonstrated exceptional competence and readiness, contributing to making Dubai one of the safest cities in the world and reinforcing its global position in quality of life,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“The advanced systems, innovative technological solutions and qualified human capital we have seen today represent an integrated model of institutional work built on innovation and commitment to the highest international standards in protection and safety.”

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on a robotic arm that is said to be able to carry loads of up to 400kg, which could be a crucial aid when using stairs during rescue operations. Dubai's Crown Prince was also briefed on the Shaheen drone, which was developed to put out fires in high-rise buildings.

“We are committed to continuously investing in developing the capabilities of Dubai Civil Defence and enhancing its resources so that it remains worthy of the trust placed in it by the community, and a global benchmark in rapid response, innovative solutions, and the protection of lives,” he said.

“Safeguarding society and preserving its resources will remain a core value and a primary goal for which we spare no effort.”

Updated: September 16, 2025, 3:33 PM
