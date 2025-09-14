Dubai Police thwart international gang using fake businesses for bank fraud

Dubai Police on Sunday announced the dismantling of an international criminal gang that used fake businesses as a front to transfer money from stolen bank cards.
The gang, caught by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, registered fake commercial entities to mislead regulators and banks.
These fakes served as a cover for carrying out unlawful financial transfers, aimed at concealing the source of the stolen funds.
Specialised teams monitored the gang closely to uncover their methods. The gang members have now been arrested and referred to the judicial authorities.
Dubai Police said that this case reflects its readiness to confront organised fraud and protect the financial and economic system from illegal practices.
The force also urged both individuals and institutions to stay alert and report any suspicious activity through the Police Eye service, or by calling 901.
