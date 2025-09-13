President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Indonesian President in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed has held talks with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Subianto discussed ways to boost co-operation across fields such as the economy, development, investment and renewable energy.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Israeli attack on Qatar, with both sides reiterating their countries’ condemnation of the attack and expressing their solidarity with Qatar.

They further emphasised that such acts undermine regional security, stability and prospects for peace.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, receives Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, on his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, receives Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, at the Presidential Airport. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, prior to a meeting, at the Presidential Airport. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court President Sheikh Mohamed with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court Members of the Indonesian delegation accompanying Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, attend a meeting on arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Group, Chief Executive of Adnoc and Chairman of Masdar, and Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, attend a meeting with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, not pictured, on his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court President Sheikh Mohamed with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, at the Presidential Airport. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, after a meeting at the Presidential Airport. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

Mr Subianto arrived in the UAE on Friday for a working visit, Wam reported, and it comes as ties between the two countries continue to strengthen.

A comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and Indonesia was signed in 2023. The deal is expected to boost the UAE’s non-oil trade with Jakarta to $10 billion by 2027.

The meeting, meanwhile, was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat