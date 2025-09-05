UAE weather: Heavy rain expected in parts of the country on Friday

Rain is forecast across the UAE on Friday, with Al Ain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah the most likely to see heavy showers, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Storm Centre, a social media account that tracks weather in the Emirates, shared a video of drivers navigating rain near Al Maktoum International Airport on Thursday evening.
The NCM urged the public to avoid driving “unless absolutely necessary” and to exercise caution during wet weather.
The weather bureau, in a notice shared on X, said motorists should use low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.
The pockets of wet weather is a stark contrast to the rest of the UAE, which is experiencing high temperatures.
The highest temperature in Abu Dhabi on Friday, according to the NCM, is expected to be around 44°C, the highest in the country, with Dubai peaking at 43°C.
Why does it always rain in Al Ain?
Rain, particularly in the eastern parts of the UAE, such as Al Ain, is caused by a low-pressure system from the south-east bringing moisture-laden air from the Arabian Sea, a meteorologist from the NCM told The National.
He said these systems then meet the mountains on the UAE’s east coast, the air rises, meets a relatively cooler layer above and this can then lead to the formation of convective clouds and, potentially, rain.
“Moisture from the Arabian Sea is coming to our area,” the NCM forecaster said. “This air mass comes from the sea to the mountains. The mountains then block the air.” These systems are common during the summer months.
