The latest aid dropped into Gaza includes essential food supplies provided by charity organisations in the UAE. Photo: Wam
News

UAE

UAE carries out 80th Gaza aid drop to help ease suffering in enclave

More than 4,000 tonnes of essential supplies have been delivered under the Birds of Goodness campaign

The National

August 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE on Monday carried out its 80th aerial aid operation to help ease the suffering in Gaza.

It was carried out in conjunction with Jordan, with Germany and Indonesia participating in the operation, state news agency Wam reported.

Aircraft flown over the enclave dropped essential supplies including food provided by charity organisations in the UAE. The drops bring the total amount of aid provided under the humanitarian Birds of Goodness initiative to 4,068 tonnes.

The operation "reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience", Wam added. "These initiatives highlight the UAE’s pioneering role in international humanitarian relief, through fostering regional and global co-operation and promoting a culture of giving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises."

Updated: August 25, 2025, 2:31 PM`
UAEPalestineIsraelGaza