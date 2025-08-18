The pink diamond
Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist

Crooks posed as diamond buyers to trick owner into moving it out of their store

Patrick Ryan
Patrick Ryan

August 18, 2025

Police in Dubai have prevented an attempt to smuggle a stolen diamond worth $25million out of the country.

The force arrested a gang that had been plotting to steal the 21-carat diamond for more than a year.

The criminals’ scheme involved identifying the diamond’s owner, a jeweller, and tricking him into believing that a wealthy buyer was interested in purchasing it, Dubai Government Media Office said.

The crooks posed as wealthy individuals by renting luxury cars and arranging meetings at high-end hotels, eventually persuading the merchant to move the diamond out of his secure shop, allowing them to steal it.

Teams from Dubai CID were able to track the three suspects, arrest them and recover the diamond before it left the UAE.

More to follow

