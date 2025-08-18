Abu Dhabi genetic screening drive to detect more than 800 conditions and boost health of UAE's next generation

A genetic screening programme for Emirati newborns has been launched in Abu Dhabi, with the move aimed at improving the chances of detecting conditions that could affect future quality of life.
The Newborn Genetic Screening Programme, launched by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, along with the Emirati Genome Council, will place an increased emphasis on genomics-driven personalised care.
With the consent of parents, cord blood samples will be collected and tested at birth. The results will then used to identify conditions that might not be apparent at birth but could affect a child’s health if treatment is delayed.
The screening aims to identify conditions including metabolic disorders, immunodeficiencies and hematologic conditions, as well as rare diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy, which can be treated with gene therapy.
“Health care begins long before symptoms appear and today, empowered by science and technology, we can act earlier than ever before," said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.
“This programme reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to leveraging innovation to serve our community, starting from the first days of life. Through early detection, personalised care and strategic foresight, we are building a future of healthier generations and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in proactive, precision health care.”
The department said the programme can screen for 815 treatable childhood genetic conditions. The first phase of the project is under way as a voluntary option at Kanad Hospital and Danat Al Emarat Hospital, in partnership with technology-enabled healthcare company M42.
The initiative is expected to be expanded across all maternity hospitals in Abu Dhabi to screen children of Emiratis.
Working together
The department has also collaborated with M42 to give paediatricians and neonatologists at Corniche Hospital, Danat Al Emarat and Kanad Hospital training on genetic counselling practices and the importance of newborn genetic screening.
“As we work to integrate genomics into our preventative healthcare infrastructure, we aim to expand this initiative to all maternity hospitals in the emirate, demonstrating how genomics can reshape health care, shifting from a one-size-fits-all model to a precise, proactive and personalised approach that improves patient outcomes," said Dr Mohamed Al Ameri, acting director of genome and biobank division at the Department of Health.
