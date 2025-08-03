New four-lane tunnel opens in Dubai to reduce traffic congestion

An 800-metre tunnel with four lanes in each direction has opened in Dubai as part of a project to ease traffic flow in the city.

The tunnel extends from the junction with Al Khail Road to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road as part of the Umm Suqeim Street development project.

The project is part of plans by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to enhance traffic flow and upgrade road infrastructure in line with Dubai’s sustained urban and population growth.

“The Umm Suqeim Street development project extends from the intersection with Al Khail Road to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, covering a distance of 4.6km," said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general, on Sunday.

"The works included upgrading the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street with Al Barsha South Street, near Kings’ School, where an 800-metre-long underpass with four lanes in each direction was constructed, in addition to a signalised surface-level intersection.

"This development is considered one of the most important strategic projects for developing transverse east-west roads to enhance connectivity with vertical north-south roads. The completion of the project complements RTA’s efforts to upgrade this corridor."

The tunnel is part of plans to develop the Umm Suqeim-Al Qudra corridor, which extends from the intersection with Jumeirah Street to the junction with Emirates Road, spanning a total of 16km.

