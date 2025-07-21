Abu Dhabi vaccine hub opens in 'logistics milestone' for capital

Operations have begun at an Abu Dhabi vaccine distribution hub primed to deliver millions of doses each year as part of a mission to improve access to health care across the region.

The logistics centre, developed by authorities in the capital in partnership with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, has been hailed as a strategic milestone for the emirate.

The facility, based at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) and operated by Rafed, a subsidiary of PureHealth, is now up and running after receiving its first shipment.

It will manage a portfolio of more than 20 vaccines for both adults and children to support efforts to boost immunisation rates and limit the spread of a number of diseases.

It features advanced cold-chain and smart distribution technology to preserve vaccines in temperature-controlled environments while being stored and when distributed to other parts of the world.

The hub is connected to Etihad Cargo’s PharmaLife network, which links Abu Dhabi to more than 100 international destinations and offers time-sensitive, temperature-controlled freight services tailored for pharmaceutical products.

“The operational launch of Abu Dhabi’s regional vaccine hub signals our readiness to serve the region with speed, precision, and reliability,” said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health.

“More than a logistics milestone, this reflects our long-term vision to position Abu Dhabi as a trusted partner in global health where innovation and resilience translate into timely access and measurable public health impact.

“Through this hub, we are making vaccines more accessible to communities across borders and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in preventive, future-ready healthcare.”

The hub has been developed under a major global partnership also including Abu Dhabi Investment Office Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Etihad Cargo.

Boyd Chongphaisal, vice president and general manager for GSK Gulf, spoke of the significance of the launch of the drug manufacturer's first distribution centre in the Middle East and its fourth in the world.

“The launch of our vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi represents a shared commitment to health security, innovation, and access,” he said. “Through our strategic partnership with DoH and local stakeholders, we are combining scientific excellence with operational strength to ensure timely, efficient delivery of vaccines across the region.”

The partnership between Abu Dhabi and GSK builds on firm foundation developed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2021, Abu Dhabi became the first city to receive Sotrovimab, a GSK-developed drug that eased the symptoms of the most critically ill Covid patients. More than 23,000 people benefited from the drug, and the partnership opened new doors for research collaboration.

The UAE cemented its status as a key global player in healthcare logistics during the pandemic, as governments sought to secure swift and efficient methods to deliver essential vaccines.

Abu Dhabi's Hope Consortium oversaw a 19,000-square-metre cold and ultra-cold storage facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, which housed tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccines being delivered around the world.