UAE condemns Israeli plan to seize control of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

The UAE has strongly condemned plans by the Israeli government to seize control of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron city, in the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move to transfer control from Palestinian authorities to the Jewish Religious Council in the Kiryat Arba settlement represented a “grave violation” of the mosque's historic and legal status.

The ministry emphasised the importance of respecting the status quo of holy sites and called for an immediate halt to all “unilateral and provocative actions that risk destabilising the occupied Palestinian territories and undermining international efforts towards de-escalation”.

Israeli media reported this week that the directive would be undertaken by the Israeli Civil Administration, which operates under the Ministry of Defence and governs the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Ibrahimi Mosque is currently under the authority and administration of the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and the Hebron Municipality.

The mosque is one of the most revered sites in both Judaism and Islam. It was designated a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 2017, while also being placed on a list of sites considered in danger by the UN cultural body.

The Permanent Delegation of the State of Palestine to Unesco on Wednesday described the Israeli plan as “dangerous and illegal”.

The UAE has called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities in safeguarding holy sites and preserving their religious and historical status.

The ministry underlined the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East and end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution.

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills