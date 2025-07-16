UAE aid ship Khalifa carrying field hospital for Gaza prepares to set sail

An Emirati ship carrying a fully equipped field hospital to support civilians in war-torn Gaza is due to set sail from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi in the coming days.

The vessel, called Khalifa, will also transport ambulances, medical supplies and drinking water tankers to ensure clean water access for affected communities to Al Arish Port in Egypt.

A variety of food, such as ready-to-eat goods and other products for community kitchens and field bakeries, as well as tents, relief and hygiene kits, clothing and mattresses, are also being loaded on to the ship before it departs.

It will be the eighth such aid ship to be sent by the UAE in support of Gaza since the war with Israel broke out on October 7, 2023.

The UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed, is being conducted in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, and other humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE.

More than 55,000 tonnes of aid have been delivered on more than 500 flights, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries.

The UAE's seventh aid ship, carrying 2,500 tonnes of aid for the people of Gaza, was sent this month. That shipment, which initially docked at Ashdod in Israel before being sent on to Gaza, was laden with food packages containing essential goods such as flour, dates, milk and tea, state news agency Wam reported on July 2.