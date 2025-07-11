Sharjah site wins Unesco World Heritage status

An area of huge archaeological significance in Sharjah has won Unesco World Heritage Status.

The Faya palaeolandscape is the second site in the UAE to be placed on the Unesco list – the other is in Abu Dhabi – an achievement that is set to have major knock-on effects for culture and tourism.

The ancient desert location in central Sharjah features one of the world’s oldest and most uninterrupted records of early human presence, dating back more than 210,000 years.

The honour was announced at the 47th session of Unesco's World Heritage Committee in Paris on Friday. The Faya site joins a list that includes Egypt's pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China.

To be included on the World Heritage List, sites must be of outstanding universal value and meet at least one out of 10 selection criteria, such as being "an outstanding example of a type of building, architectural or technological ensemble or landscape which illustrates (a) significant stage(s) in human history".

There are two types of world heritage sites – cultural and natural – with Faya listed under the former.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, ambassador of the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Nomination, at the Unesco meeting in Paris this week.

“As one of the most important archaeological sites around the world, Faya palaeolandscape is a living testament to humanity's early presence in this region,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, ambassador for the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Nomination.

"For over 210,000 years, this site has borne witness to the story of human innovation, resilience, and adaptation in an arid environment.”

The Faya palaeolandscape refers broadly to the Faya range, a chain of limestone outcrops, and the surrounding area of desert. Today, it is peaceful place of sand dunes and limestone ridges, but what happened there is helping to reshape our understanding of human history.

Over the past 30 years, scientists have excavated the Faya site, uncovering 18 layers, each representing a different period of human occupation. These discoveries have enhanced our understanding of human migration from Faya.

It challenges assumptions that the Arabian Peninsula served only as a corridor for migration from Africa. People may have made a home at Faya and used a southern corridor across modern-day Yemen to settle there. They could have exploited changes in temperatures and rainfall to build longer-term settlements.

Artefacts found at the site, such as handmade tools, indicate a sophisticated level of occupation unique to the area.

Excavations at Faya have shown evidence of human communities stretching back hundreds of thousands of year. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Faya was added to Unesco's tentative list in 2023 and formally submitted for nomination last year. The work that has gone into the site – from excavations to studies to research – stretches back decades.

The UAE has also developed a management plan for the Faya palaeolandscape that will guide its conservation, research and visitor engagement until 2030. This plan aligns with Unesco’s world heritage standards, ensuring the site is preserved while also allowing for continued exploration and education.

The UAE other entry on the heritage list comprises the cultural sites of Al Ain, which were added collectively in 2011.

Rainbow Kesha (Kemosabe)

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20flat-six%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E525hp%20(GT3)%2C%20500hp%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E465Nm%20(GT3)%2C%20450Nm%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh944%2C000%20(GT3)%2C%20Dh581%2C700%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is cyberbullying? Cyberbullying or online bullying could take many forms such as sending unkind or rude messages to someone, socially isolating people from groups, sharing embarrassing pictures of them, or spreading rumors about them. Cyberbullying can take place on various platforms such as messages, on social media, on group chats, or games. Parents should watch out for behavioural changes in their children. When children are being bullied they they may be feel embarrassed and isolated, so parents should watch out for signs of signs of depression and anxiety

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Salah in numbers €39 million: Liverpool agreed a fee, including add-ons, in the region of €39m (nearly Dh176m) to sign Salah from Roma last year. The exchange rate at the time meant that cost the Reds £34.3m - a bargain given his performances since. 13: The 25-year-old player was not a complete stranger to the Premier League when he arrived at Liverpool this summer. However, during his previous stint at Chelsea, he made just 13 Premier League appearances, seven of which were off the bench, and scored only twice. 57: It was in the 57th minute of his Liverpool bow when Salah opened his account for the Reds in the 3-3 draw with Watford back in August. The Egyptian prodded the ball over the line from close range after latching onto Roberto Firmino's attempted lob. 7: Salah's best scoring streak of the season occurred between an FA Cup tie against West Brom on January 27 and a Premier League win over Newcastle on March 3. He scored for seven games running in all competitions and struck twice against Tottenham. 3: This season Salah became the first player in Premier League history to win the player of the month award three times during a term. He was voted as the division's best player in November, February and March. 40: Salah joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only players in Liverpool's history to have scored 40 times in a single season when he headed home against Bournemouth at Anfield earlier this month. 30: The goal against Bournemouth ensured the Egyptian achieved another milestone in becoming the first African player to score 30 times across one Premier League campaign. 8: As well as his fine form in England, Salah has also scored eight times in the tournament phase of this season's Champions League. Only Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, with 15 to his credit, has found the net more often in the group stages and knockout rounds of Europe's premier club competition.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SupplyVan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2029%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MRO%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

World Series Game 1: Red Sox 8, Dodgers 4

Game 2: Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2

Game 3: Saturday (UAE) * if needed Game 4: Sunday

Game 5: Monday

Game 6: Wednesday

Game 7: Thursday

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

Match info: Manchester City 2

Sterling (8'), Walker (52') Newcastle United 1

Yedlin (30')

The flights: South African Airways flies from Dubai International Airport with a stop in Johannesburg, with prices starting from around Dh4,000 return. Emirates can get you there with a stop in Lusaka from around Dh4,600 return.

The details: Visas are available for 247 Zambian kwacha or US$20 (Dh73) per person on arrival at Livingstone Airport. Single entry into Victoria Falls for international visitors costs 371 kwacha or $30 (Dh110). Microlight flights are available through Batoka Sky, with 15-minute flights costing 2,265 kwacha (Dh680).

Accommodation: The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel by Anantara is an ideal place to stay, within walking distance of the falls and right on the Zambezi River. Rooms here start from 6,635 kwacha (Dh2,398) per night, including breakfast, taxes and Wi-Fi. Water arrivals cost from 587 kwacha (Dh212) per person.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5