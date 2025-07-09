President Sheikh Mohamed meets Azerbaijan leader as economic partnership agreed

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, as the countries agreed a major trade deal aimed at spurring economic growth.

The leaders discussed efforts to bolster bilateral ties in key sectors such as the economy, investment, food security, renewable energy and environment at Qasr Al Shati, as part of Mr Aliyev's working visit to the Emirates.

They were present as a comprehensive economic partnership was signed under a strategic relationship in place between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed described the agreement as "a significant milestone in UAE-Azerbaijan relations", state news agency Wam reported.

Th partnership was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.

It aims to boost private sector collaboration, strengthen supply chains and support entrepreneurs and businesses to expand their operations.

The Cepa seeks to build on years of close co-operation between the countries, with non-oil trade increasing 43 per cent year-on-year to reach $2.4 billion in 2024.

The UAE is the leading Arab investor in Azerbaijan, with contributions exceeding $1 billion.

The Emirates has 27 Cepa agreements in place as part of a drive to diversify its economy and open up opportunities for UAE businesses around the globe.

Key talks

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Aliyev also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues, underlining the importance of joint efforts to promote peace, stability and security.

Mr Aliyev thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his commitment to furthering bilateral relations and spoke of the significance of joint projects in accelerating progress in Azerbaijan.

The UAE and Azerbaijan have also worked closely to safeguard the environment. The two countries were the hosts of Cop28 and Cop29, respectively, the two most recent UN climate conferences.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al Blooshi, UAE ambassador to Azerbaijan; and several senior officials.

Also in attendance were members of the delegation accompanying President Aliyev.

The visiting leader was earlier welcomed on arrival in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mansour and a number of senior officials.

