Sheikh Mohammed announces completion of 1 Billion Meals campaign

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the completion of the 1 Billion Meals project.

The scheme was launched in Ramadan 2022 to provide one billion meals to those in need worldwide. It reached its target this month, with meals distributed across 65 countries.

“Three years ago we launched a humanitarian project aimed at distributing 1 billion meals to those in need globally," said Sheikh Mohammed. "The project has fully achieved its goal this month, distributing one billion meals across 65 countries. An additional 260 million meals will be distributed over the course of next year.

“We have also established sustainable real estate endowments to ensure the continued provision of food aid in the years to come.”

The initiative followed on from the previous 10 Million Meals and 100 Million Meals campaigns launched in 2020 and 2021.

The project aimed to provide nutritional support to underprivileged individuals, families, women, and children, reflecting the UAE's inclusive approach to humanitarianism, which offers assistance and aid to all communities without discrimination.

In 2023, the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign was launched to raise funds that would support a long-term, sustainable approach to helping those in need all over the world.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), praised the role played by partners, including UN agencies and regional and local organisations, in implementing the initiative.

“We remain committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships locally, regionally and globally to support those most in need and create sustainable solutions to address food challenges," he said.

"The MBRGI's commitment to eradicating hunger extends beyond providing meals; it encompasses empowering communities to develop comprehensive strategies to combat poverty and malnutrition. This aligns with the MBRGI’s vision for sustainable development and is being actively pursued by a wide range of UN agencies and regional and local partners."

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

