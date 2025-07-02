Sheikh Mohammed attends ceremony for Government Accelerators Diploma graduates

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation of participants in the Government Accelerators Diploma programme.

To graduate, participants must complete 35 challenges, with 21 of those related to government efficiency and reducing bureaucracy. There were eight other challenges requiring participants to suggest solutions to improve the standard of life.

Challenges relating to community service accounted for three others, while another three "tested participants on their overall awareness and knowledge dissemination capabilities", Dubai Government Media Office said.

The Government Accelerators programme rings together teams from the governmental, private and academic sectors who work collaboratively to "drive innovation, deliver exceptional services, exceed targets, save time and overcome challenges".

Under the Government Accelerators Diploma since its launch in April 2019, a total of 217 participants from more than 135 entities have qualified.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder