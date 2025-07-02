Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the graduation ceremony. Photo: Dubai Media Office / X
Sheikh Mohammed attends ceremony for Government Accelerators Diploma graduates

Participants had to complete 35 challenges

July 02, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation of participants in the Government Accelerators Diploma programme.

To graduate, participants must complete 35 challenges, with 21 of those related to government efficiency and reducing bureaucracy. There were eight other challenges requiring participants to suggest solutions to improve the standard of life.

Challenges relating to community service accounted for three others, while another three "tested participants on their overall awareness and knowledge dissemination capabilities", Dubai Government Media Office said.

The Government Accelerators programme rings together teams from the governmental, private and academic sectors who work collaboratively to "drive innovation, deliver exceptional services, exceed targets, save time and overcome challenges".

Under the Government Accelerators Diploma since its launch in April 2019, a total of 217 participants from more than 135 entities have qualified.

Updated: July 02, 2025, 4:53 PM`
